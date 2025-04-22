Archer Aviation Is Planning The First-Ever ‘Air Taxi Network’ To Service NYC Airports

The high-flying air taxis are in partnership with United Airlines.

Getting to the airport in New York City and the surrounding region could look a lot different, and be significantly faster, if Archer Aviation‘s bold plans for a new air taxi network continue to fall into place.

Alongside United Airlines, the Silicon Valley firm just announced plans for an air network connecting its Midnight aircraft with Manhattan airports, with the goal of cutting down travel time to as little as five minutes. Up to five passengers can fit in its Midnight craft as part of plans that call for lightning-quick flights to three major New York airports, along with a planned series of heliports, as the ambitious company looks to “transform how New York residents and visitors move around the region.” Flights would be booked alongside travel reservations, with a one-way flight set to cost about $200, according to Robb Report.

The planned network joins VIP air travel services like Blade’s fleet of helicopters in a bid to avoid New York City traffic in lengthy airport commutes. Notably, Archer continues to work with the FAA Type Certification of its Midnight aircraft, which would then allow it to begin operating in New York City (its aircraft are built in California and Georgia currently). Archer aircraft are built with ultra-quiet performance of its 12 motors and propellers in mind, the company notes.

Archer CEO and Founder Adam Goldstein noted the introduction of Midnight flights could be a game-changer in a busy, vital travel market. “The New York region is home to three of the world’s preeminent airports, serving upwards of 150 million passengers annually,” he said, calling out notorious drive times as long as two hours to NYC airports. “We want to change that by giving residents and visitors the option to complete trips in mere minutes. With its existing helicopter infrastructure, regulatory support and strong demand, I believe New York could be one of the first markets for air taxis in the United States.”

Robb Report notes that the company is planning to launch limited service in Dubai this year, while its NYC network would join previously announced networks in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Of note, partner United Airlines placed pre-orders for the Midnight aircraft, and has also invested previously in Archer Aviation. The friendly skies might prove fertile ground for a streamlined air travel experience in the Big Apple, but time will tell whether FAA approval will allow for take-off in the months (or years) to come.