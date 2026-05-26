Arizona’s REMI. Scottsdale Is Home To Old Town’s Hottest New Hotel Restaurant

The REMI. Scottsdale pairs rooftop-pool energy and luxury suites with fantastic Japanese fare at Kauboi supper club.

Courtesy The REMI.

Most hotel restaurants exist just to feed guests at a lucrative markup. Kauboi, the ultra-cool Japanese steakhouse inside Arizona’s new REMI. Scottsdale hotel already feels like the main attraction — an energetic, incredibly stylish, and highly entertaining indoor-outdoor, supper club-style scene built around robata grills, whiskey, sushi, and Scottsdale-style spectacle.

Courtesy The REMI.

The REMI., which opened last July in Old Town Scottsdale, is the latest Autograph Collection property in Marriott International’s upscale lifestyle tier, and one of the more emphatically social hotel concepts to hit the Southwest in recent years. Located steps from Old Town’s famed nightclubs, the 161-room hotel is aimed squarely at travelers who want rooftop cocktails, late dinners, pool scenes, and nightlife energy rather than silent desert-spa minimalism.

Courtesy The REMI.

The REMI.’s name comes from “reminiscing,” with the hotel describing the concept as “an experience designed to stimulate all five senses and leave guests with memorable nights worth talking about later.” Thankfully, the property mostly avoids disappearing into lifestyle-brand nonsense and actually delivers on the memorable experiences promise, especially at Kauboi.

Courtesy The REMI.

Described as an upscale Japanese steakhouse with Western flair, the restaurant mixes robata grilling, sushi, live-fire steaks, and a serious whiskey program into something that feels tailor-made for the next evolution of the Scottsdale scene; a bridge between nightlife and fine dining. The centerpiece is a custom dual-format grill suite — one side focused on traditional yakitori, the other on Santa Maria-style live-fire cooking.

Courtesy The REMI.

The menu leans slightly theatrical in a way that works. Signature dishes include a Smoking Bluefin Tuna tartlet served tableside in a steaming donabe pot, and the truly impressive 40-ounce Mishima Tomahawk Ribeye flamed and carved in front of guests. Sushi, caviar, wood-fired entrées, and small plates are designed for sharing, while cocktails like the Shishito Sour and Miso Mango Boulevardier push the room further into late-night territory.

Courtesy The REMI.

The space itself understands the assignment. Leather, wood, stone, low lighting, and open-fire cooking give Kauboi the feel of a sexy modern steakhouse crossed with a whiskey den and a Tokyo grill house. Outside, the Kauboi Terrace extends the scene with private cabanas, dedicated cocktail service, and views overlooking neighboring nightclubs. It feels less like a typical hotel restaurant and more like the sort of place where dinner casually turns into an all-night affair, with knowledgeable servers and of course extremely stylish hostesses and managers.

Courtesy The REMI.

Elsewhere, the hotel leans heavily into rooftop-pool energy. Allegra Rooftop Pool & Bar occupies the top of the property with Moroccan-inspired design, cabanas, DJ sets, and panoramic views of Camelback Mountain. Scottsdale’s highest rooftop hotel pool sits here as well, turning the upper deck into part day club, part luxury pool scene. Scores of beautiful people, both guests and visitors, traipse up to Allegra nightly.

Courtesy The REMI.

Downstairs, F/Sixteen American Diner offers a more playful contrast — a retro-modern diner concept inspired by the F-16 fighter jets long associated with Arizona’s aviation culture and nearby Luke Air Force Base — complete with churro pancakes, fried chicken and waffles, smash burgers, and boozy milkshakes. There is also a Lobby Bar that transitions from espresso service during the day into espresso martinis and nightlife spillover at night.

Courtesy The REMI.

The hotel’s design, created by Rockwell Group, avoids the sterile “luxury desert retreat” aesthetic that dominates so many upscale Southwest properties. Instead, The REMI.’s aesthetic “embraces mood and energy.” Public spaces combine sculptural plaster, wood, natural stone, dramatic lighting, and layered textures for a vibe that is “intentionally social rather than meditative.” For a venture into bliss and relaxation, guests can walk over to the adjacent sister property, W Scottsdale, to book treatments at their stunning AWAY Spa, including Arizona’s first AI-powered Aescape massage experience.

Courtesy The REMI.

Guest rooms are more restrained with a sophisticated elegance than the public spaces but still firmly in “luxury party hotel” territory. Rooms include spa-inspired rain showers, curated artwork, smart TVs, custom robes, minibars, and expansive windows overlooking either the Sonoran Desert or the interesting neighborhood. Select suites feature private balconies, while two Loft Suites open directly onto the rooftop pool deck for guests who want maximum proximity to the action.

Courtesy The REMI.

Then there’s the Presidential Suite, which feels less like a traditional hotel suite and more like a private Scottsdale entertainment compound floating above Old Town. Positioned high above the streets, the duplex suite, complete with a fireplace and games / media room with its own bar, pairs oversized entertaining space with dramatic mountain and city views. It functions as the logical culmination of the hotel’s entire identity: glamorous, social, and designed for people who live life to the fullest.

Courtesy The REMI.

Scottsdale already has plenty of resorts where guests whisper beside reflecting pools and drink cucumber water while meditating. The REMI. is aimed squarely at travelers who want dinner reservations, rooftop cocktails, a little spectacle, and a suite upstairs when the night finally ends. Thanks largely to Kauboi, The REMI. may already be one of the toughest reservations in town.