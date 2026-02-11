Art, Culture, & Stellar Steaks Elevate This South Beach Hotel

Michelin-starred chef and BLT Steak founder Laurent Tourondel’s legacy cuisine energizes Miami’s The Betsy Hotel.

Courtesy The Betsy South Beach

In the heart of Miami Beach’s Art Deco district is a place that challenges the very concept of what a South Beach hotel is supposed to be. The historic The Betsy Hotel, recipient of a coveted Michelin Key, has built its reputation on a commitment to arts, culture, and culinary excellence rather than spectacle, excess, or a manufactured “vibe.” It is less defined by flash than by substance, the result of an important legacy.

Courtesy The Betsy South Beach

Co-owners Jonathan Plutzik and Lesley Goldwasser have shaped The Betsy into a place where luxury hospitality intersects with well-considered creative programming. The result is one of South Florida’s most singular hotel experiences—rooted in literature, music, visual art, and food, and designed to feel lived-in rather than performative.

Courtesy The Betsy South Beach

Central to the hotel’s identity is Michelin-starred chef Laurent Tourondel, a native of France who has overseen The Betsy’s food operations since it opened in its current identity in 2009. His 15-year tenure “speaks to both continuity and trust, a rarity in hotel dining,” the property notes. Tourondel’s influence spans the property’s culinary offerings, from its signature steakhouse to its more casual concepts.

Courtesy The Betsy South Beach

When The Betsy first opened, Tourondel launched BLT Steak, which evolved in 2016 into LT Steak & Seafood South Beach; marking the newest phase of its evolution, it is now known as LT South Beach. The restaurant reflects Tourondel’s refined New American sensibility blending French technique with Asian and Latin American influences.

Courtesy The Betsy South Beach

The menu showcases USDA Prime, Black Angus and Wagyu steaks along with fresh-caught fish, a raw bar featuring oysters, sushi, and stone crab, and signature dishes such as Wagyu skirt steak, grilled local red snapper, black garlic bone-in short rib, and an epic burger. Dinner begins with Tourondel’s signature popovers, and nightly live jazz accompanies service on the Ocean Drive terrace.

Courtesy The Betsy South Beach

Tourondel’s culinary footprint also extends to The Alley, the hotel’s pizza concept, which offers a more relaxed counterpoint to LT South Beach. “This is an important sort of piece of our culinary puzzle that’s more fun,” Plutzik explains. The Alley broadens the hotel’s appeal without diluting its standards, giving guests and locals an accessible entry point to the Betsy’s dining culture.

Courtesy The Betsy South Beach

The hotel’s lobby bar plays a similar role. Known for its understated elegance, it offers carefully crafted cocktails and frequent live jazz performances in a setting that feels elegant and serene rather than scene-driven. Situated in the main lobby and occasionally spilling onto the front porch, the bar attracts a mix of guests and locals seeking something more refined than the typical South Beach nightlife.

Courtesy The Betsy South Beach

Plutzik describes the hotel’s commitment to arts and culture in the widest sense—encompassing food, music, visual art, and partnerships with galleries and artists. Early on, convincing artists to exhibit work in a hotel setting was a challenge. Over time, as the property built credibility among collectors and cultural institutions, that skepticism faded. “Today, The Betsy is recognized as a serious venue for artistic engagement.”

Courtesy The Betsy South Beach

The building itself is an important landmark. Designed in 1941 by renowned architect L. Murray Dixon, the original hotel—then named the Betsy Ross—was finished in Florida Georgian style, a patriotic departure from Dixon’s more famous Art Deco work during the World War II era. It occupies a prominent place within what would become one of the world’s most important Art Deco districts.

Courtesy The Betsy South Beach

Plutzik acquired the property in 2004 and undertook a complete renovation, reopening it in 2009 as The Betsy – South Beach. In 2017, he expanded the vision by acquiring and restoring the adjacent Carlton Hotel, built in 1937. The Carlton was in severe disrepair, requiring extensive reconstruction while preserving its historic exterior walls and protected public spaces. The two buildings are now seamlessly connected, creating a cultural compound that spans an entire block of Ocean Drive.

Courtesy The Betsy South Beach

That philosophy extends to one of The Betsy’s most defining features: its library. Rather than converting valuable square footage into another suite, Plutzik chose to create a communal literary space. The library is overseen by a resident librarian and includes a deeply personal collection of poetry written by Plutzik’s father, edited by two-time Poet Laureate Anthony Hecht.

Courtesy The Betsy South Beach

The Betsy South Beach’s top suites offer exceptional luxury in the heart of Miami’s iconic Ocean Drive. The crown jewel is the Skyline Penthouse, a loft-style suite spanning 1,700-sq.-ft. at the top of the Art Deco Wing, featuring a 1,000-sq.-ft. wraparound terrace, a baby grand piano, and a Viennese chandelier. The Royal Ocean View Suites are nearly as impressive, offering 510-655 square feet of sophisticated indoor and outdoor living space with balconies from both the living area and bedroom.

Courtesy The Betsy South Beach

Guests particularly love the high-ceilinged Royal Suites which overlook the ocean. All suites feature luxurious amenities including Sferra linens, Malin+Goetz bath products, marble bathrooms, and integrated modern technology, combining the hotel’s colonial chic aesthetic with contemporary comfort in one of South Beach’s most refined beachfront settings—with the beach itself just steps away.

Courtesy The Betsy South Beach

The rooftop offers sweeping views—what Plutzik calls “the money shot of Miami Beach”—and accommodates up to 200 guests for private events. “Basically every major financial institution’s had events up here,” he says, “because when they come to town, this is where they want to bring their clients.” It also features an infinity-edge rooftop pool with 360-degree views of Miami and the Atlantic. A tranquil courtyard pool at lobby level meanwhile offers a mix of shade and sunlight, creating an urban tropical retreat.

Courtesy The Betsy South Beach

Another standout is the ORB, a projection installation that transforms the skybridge between the two buildings into a rotating public art canvas, featuring digital works by artists from around the world. And Plutzik often refers to the importance of quiet corners, contemplative spaces, and moments of retreat embedded throughout the property.

Courtesy The Betsy South Beach

“Our brand is about civility and quiet, and I say, places to hide,” Plutzik explains. “There are more sparkly versions of luxury, and ours is whatever we are. It’s our own version of luxury.” There’s nothing else like it in South Beach. He’s perfectly fine with that, and so are we.