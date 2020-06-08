The Amalfi Coast Coffee Table Book Is Almost As Good As Being There

Lose yourself in an Italian paradise from the comfort of your couch.

Assouline

Some of Italy's most stunning views of the Mediterranean are the subject of a just-released hardcover from Assouline: Amalfi Coast.

Model Izabel Goulart in front of signature ceramics on the Amalfi Coast. Courtesy of Izabel Goulart/Photography by Lucas Mennezes Serpa

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Written by Carlos Souza and Charlene Shorto, the book documents the luxuries of the tourist destination with lush photography and informative prose that provides a primer on the region, describing the best dining destinations, hotels, and hotspots for active tourists who want to find the best retreats on land and sea.

Courtesy of Villa San Giacomo

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Assouline, a French publisher with a luxury focus, describes Amalfi Coast in almost poetic terms, writing (in part):

The Amalfi Coast is the pinnacle of the Italian dream. Tucked amongst the lemon blossoms and the bougainvillea is a line of thirteen towns that comprise the Amalfi Coast. Known for its vertical landscape, the villages are only accessible via the Strada Statale 163 — a narrow, winding, cliffside route that while unsettling to traverse, offers unparalleled views.

The book tours through fantastic landmarks and ties them to famous visitors of the region such as authors John Steinbeck, and Gore Vidal as well as Jackie Kennedy.

Carlos Souza

The nearly 300-page hardcover book has over 200 illustrations and author Souza comes with plenty of cred—he has been a contributor to Architectural Digest and has four decades of experience total covering the worlds of fashion and art.

Carlos Souza

Amalfi Coast is $95. Llearn more about what's inside at assouline.com.