The First Atari-Themed Hotel Is The Ultimate Gamer's Getaway

Atari—that goliath of golden age gaming that launched Asteroids, Space Invaders, Centipede, PONG, Pitfall, Frogger and Joust—is building on its retro legacy with an upcoming line of video game-themed hotels.

The latest renderings of the ambitious project first announced in January suggest a retro-futurist fever dream straight out of Blade Runner, as the classic 1980s gaming brand partners with GSD Group and architecture firm Gensler to design hotels that blend nostalgic sensibilities with modern technology.

The first Atari hotel is currently set to open in Las Vegas sometime in 2022, while a second hotel is planned for Phoenix, with future locations to follow in Austin, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle.

The Vegas Atari Hotel will boast in-room gaming consoles, vintage-style arcades featuring virtual and augmented reality tech, an eSports multiplex, a multipurpose gaming arena, and themed restaurants, nightclubs and bars. The property is tentatively planned to have up to 400 rooms, stand 30 stories tall, and will split into separate areas connected by a glass atrium resembling a massive, three-pronged Atari logo.

“We are excited to join GSD Group on this journey to create a completely new kind of immersive experience with the debut of Atari Hotels,” Tom Ito, global hospitality director at Gensler, the architecture and design firm hired by GSD, shared in a statement.

“We assembled a multi-disciplinary design team with experts from hospitality to branding, sports, and digital experience design to develop a dynamic brand that is unmatched in the hospitality industry.”

The Sin City getaway will also feature the "latest in video games — new titles, consoles, hardware, and peripherals" to further appeal to gaming-obsessed guests.

“Like Atari’s legacy in innovation, Atari Hotels is infusing synthetic reality into every aspect of the hotel, creating an immersive hospitality and gaming experience for our guests,” added Shelly Murphy, Managing Partner of GSD Group.

“From our virtual interactive world to the physical locations, every element of Atari Hotels will offer a unique and authentic experience for everyone.”

For more on Atari Hotels and to stay updated on future opening dates, check into the official site here.