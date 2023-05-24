Atlantis Marks 25th Anniversary With Luxe $25,000 Bahamas Getaway For Two

The Paradise Island resort is elevating its fine dining options by collaborating with three Michelin-starred chefs.

(Photo: Atlantis)

Atlantis—the behemoth Bahamian resort best known for its pink architecture, family-friendly waterslides and manta ray lagoons—is offering a $25,000 VIP package to lure deep-pocketed guests.

The five-night getaway deal, pegged to the property’s 25th anniversary, comes as Atlantis seeks to upgrade its fine dining scene by gobbling up restaurants overseen by famous chefs. The sprawling destination already boasts a Nobu outpost from Japanese sushi legend Nobu Matsuhisa and FISH by Spanish superchef José Andrés.

Italian culinary maestro Michael White will soon open his restaurant Paranza in Atlantis’ The Cove, making it the only hotel in the region currently collaborating with three Michelin-starred chefs. What’s more, restaurateur Danny Meyer’s Shake Shack is slated to launch an Atlantis franchise this summer, which will instantly upgrade the resort’s burger options.

In March, Atlantis flexed its culinary muscle with the inaugural Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival. Celebrity chefs Andrew Zimmern, Aarón Sánchez, Alex Guarnaschelli, J.J. Johnson and Duff Goldman mingled with attendees, who were treated to tasting events, cooking demos, an exclusive Wyclef Jean concert and a DJ set by Bling Empire‘s Kim Lee.

But Atlantis isn’t waiting until next year’s food festival to make another play for Bahamas buzz.

The resort’s indulgent #TheRoyalat25 experience, curated by Sapphire Services, starts at $25,000 for two people. It includes five nights in a luxury Atlantis suite at The Royal, The Cove, The Reef, or The Coral, along with a boatload of amenities, listed below:

An eight-course dinner at José Andrés’ sustainably-sourced seafood restaurant FISH

A full-day seaplane adventure to Kamalame Cay, featuring an overwater tour of the Andros Great Barrier Reef, island exploration, and a “sea-to-table” beachside lunch under a palapa

An overnight Marine Life Camping trip that includes a guided snorkeling excursion through underwater ruins with baby manta rays and rescued marine mammals followed by a fireside beach dinner before sleeping in a climate-controlled tent at Dolphin Cay

$1,000 worth of His and Hers sterling silver jewelry from Atlantis’ Crystal Court shops

A day-long VIP pass to Aquaventure, the largest waterpark in the region, with special access to the resort’s water slides, pools and aquatic attractions

A spa day at the award-winning Mandara Spa with massage, facial and body scrub treatments blending ancient Balinese healing, traditional European therapies and natural elements unique to the Bahamas

Guided tours highlighting Atlantis’ marine life conservation efforts and fish hospital, followed by a trip to Ardastra Gardens & Wildlife Conservation Centre to learn about the Bahamas’ indigenous wildlife

An omakase and sake experience at Nobu’s exclusive Sake Room

Daily poolside cabana with a dedicated butler, tropical drinks and culinary delights

$2,500 in casino chips for the Atlantis casino featuring 85 gaming tables and scores of slot machines

A selection of gifts from Atlantis’ Marina Village boutiques

A personal photographer to “capture and memorialize the incredible trip”

If that sounds like something worth dropping $25,000 on, inquire here to book your stay.