Barbados’ Premier Beachfront Resort Collection Debuts Multimillion-Dollar Makeover

The iconic Caribbean properties are re-opening as part of Marriott Bonvoy’s most prestigious brand portfolios.

The Waves / Autograph Collection

The idyllic West Indies island of Barbados is witnessing a luxury hospitality renaissance as the collection of resorts previously gathered under the Elegant Hotels banner undergoes a $150-million dollar renovation and relaunch, one of the most ambitious undertakings the destination has ever seen. Seven luxe beachfront properties in all are part of the initiative, which will see them meticulously reimagined and integrated into Marriott International’s most coveted high-end brand portfolios: Autograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio, and The Luxury Collection.

This comprehensive multifaceted revamp project, which began in late 2023, “represents more than just aesthetic updates,” they promise, “it’s a complete reimagining of what luxury hospitality means in the Caribbean nation.” The transformation encompasses every aspect of the guest experience, “from intimate room upgrades and sophisticated restaurant enhancements to dramatic public area transformations that reflect both contemporary design sensibilities and the timeless allure of Barbadian culture.”

Leading the charge is Waves Resort & Spa in Saint James, which has reopened as Barbados’ first all inclusive wellness-focused boutique luxury resort, under the prestigious Autograph Collection banner—alongside iconic properties such as The Shelbourne in Dublin and the Grand Bohemian Lodge in North Carolina. This partly adults-only sanctuary has been completely reimagined with a fresh, contemporary nautical design that pays homage to the island’s maritime heritage.

The Waves’ name is utterly fitting as it is perched above one of the prettiest parcels of beach in all of Saint James; when you are out on its oceanside sun deck, or at one of the al fresco cocktail tables, the sensation is of being suspended directly above the breaking surf. The Waves’ renovation draws inspiration from Barbados’ beach culture and the natural rhythm of island life, “creating an atmosphere that immediately transports guests into a state of relaxation.”

The design palette celebrates the ocean’s influence with abundant blues, natural colors, rich woods, and woven elements, “establishing a calming environment that feels both sophisticated and authentically Caribbean.” There’s a slice of South Beach in the new aesthetic, which adds a worldly touch while maintaining the property’s inherent island charm. Across from the main seaside building there is another adults-only section designed around the spa facility and one of the most picturesque pools in what’s known as Paynes Bay.

The Waves’ re-visioning extends beyond visual elements to encompass a holistic wellness philosophy. Seventy spacious guest rooms and suites now feature chic, modern design enhanced by driftwood accents and carefully curated amenities. Each accommodation offers either majestic ocean views or serene inland vistas of lush tropical scenery, “contributing to the property’s zen-like atmosphere that encourages complete relaxation and rejuvenation.”

Waves Resort & Spa has also changed the game by making wellness treatments an integral part of every stay. Guests receive up to four complimentary spa treatments during their visit, with the exact number determined by room category and length of stay. The comprehensive spa menu includes rejuvenating facials, therapeutic massages, invigorating body scrubs, among other pampering elements. In addition to the spa treatments there are complimentary fitness and yoga classes, “creating a complete wellness ecosystem” at the property.

The culinary experience at Waves has also been enhanced and added to, with two distinct dining concepts that cater to refined palettes. Seascape showcases Mediterranean-inspired cuisine served throughout the day, with picture-postcard views from an airy dining room standing atop the sun deck. The restaurant features various themed evenings throughout the week, and the myriad offerings provide the opportunity to sample the very best of the island’s many signature dishes.

In the poolside building, the brand new, exotic, dramatically-designed Shiso presents an innovative Asian-fusion concept serves fresh sashimi, expertly prepared sushi, flavorful noodle and rice bowls, and the chef’s signature five-spice Asian ice cream. At both of the restaurants Barbados’ legendarily warm and friendly service is on offer; as is an enticing menu of tropical cocktails that are the surest way to get into the island spirit.

Treasure Beach / Autograph Collection

The momentous hospitality happenings continue with the beloved Treasure Beach, which has now re-opened as the Treasure Beach Art Hotel, also under the Autograph Collection banner. This 35-key all-inclusive boutique luxury property establishes a contemporary cultural vanguard amongst the island’s hotels, with a vibrant environment that bursts with bold colors and striking patterns. Here a purpose-built environment of utter relaxation doubles as a showcase for local artists and artisans, all perfectly positioned on Barbados’ legendary Platinum Coast.

The House / Autograph Collection

Completing the initial phase of the renovations is one of our favorite properties in all of Barbados, The House, which also recently reopened as part of the Autograph Collection portfolio. This intimate retreat focuses on creating the “ultimate barefoot luxury experience” with a design philosophy emphasizing natural textures, island-crafted furnishings, understated elegance and a focus on couples, making it one of the most romantic escapes in all of Barbados.

And the upgrade project extends well beyond these initial properties, with additional transformations scheduled through 2026 for Tamarind, which will also reopen as an Autograph Collection property; as well as Crystal Cove and Turtle Beach, both scheduled to reopen as all-inclusive resorts under the aegis of the Tribute Portfolio. Each property will offer a distinct character and take on boutique Barbadian luxury while complementing the rest of Marriott Bonvoy’s impressive holdings on the island.

So what are we most looking forward to? That would be the day that the truly iconic Colony Club on the West Coast of Barbados reopens as a Luxury Collection resort, bringing one of the world’s most prestigious hospitality brands—home to such properties as the famed five-star Gritti Palace in Venice, Italy, Hotel Grand Bretagne in Athens, the the SLS Beverly Hills—to the island for the first time. We’ll bring you a full report on that as soon as as we’re able to check it out in person, so please stay tuned….