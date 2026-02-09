Canouan Is The Most Exclusive Tropical Island Escape You’ve Never Heard Of

The Grenadines paradise is home to a Soho Beach House, a Mandarin Oriental, and opulent private estates.

Courtesy Mandarin Oriental Canouan

Canouan might just be the most exclusive non-private island in the Caribbean. At just three square miles, the tiny outpost in St. Vincent and the Grenadines hosts a collection of world-class luxury properties: one of the world’s only Soho Beach House locations, the world’s smallest Mandarin Oriental hotel with just 26 luxe suites, and Canouan Estate Resort & Villas, part of Leading Hotels of the World.

Courtesy Canouan Estate

All three properties are located within Canouan Estate, a portion of the island whose hospitality offerings fall under the umbrella of Canouan Group, owned by billionaire Andrea Pignataro, the founder and CEO of a global financial technology firm. But rather than merely turning Canouan into a splashy playground for the rich and famous, Canouan Group has developed the destination with taste and style, and kept it from being overly crass and commercial.

Courtesy Canouan Estate

The island was hit by a hurricane in 2024 but is well on the way to full recovery, and has attracted the likes of George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Jeff Bezos, and Michael Jordan. The fact that it’s a bit out of the way and not easy to get to makes it a draw for those seeking privacy. As part of Canouan Group’s investment in the destination, the airport’s runway was lengthened, and it can now handle private jets as large as the Gulfstream G650 and Bombardier Global 6000.

Courtesy Mandarin Oriental Canouan

Even with all three resorts at maximum capacity, only 300 guests could ever be at Canouan Estate at any one time. The local population is 1,700, with about half working in hospitality. You never wait in line at any of the nine beautiful restaurants scattered among the three properties. The island is extremely safe, and remarkably unspoiled despite the luxury infrastructure.

Courtesy Soho Beach House Canouan

Soho Beach House Canouan is the epitome of a stylish beach stay with the intimacy of a private club. But unlike every other Soho House location around the world, you don’t have to be a member to stay here. There are only three Soho Beach House properties worldwide, and this is the first Soho House in the Caribbean and the only one on a tropical island. The Soho House brand has always been known for impeccable design that’s never cookie cutter or corporate, but rich and textured.

Courtesy Soho Beach House Canouan

Call it “Hemingway in the Caribbean.” The aesthetic is elegant bohemian, trading the polished formality of traditional luxury resorts for something more relaxed and artistic. Think vintage-inspired furniture and tropical colonial vibes, catering to artists, musicians, writers, actors, and the kind of people who prefer understated cool to obvious opulence. The fact that any guest is treated as a cherished friend speaks to Soho House’s impeccable hospitality ethos.

Courtesy Soho Beach House Canouan

Staying at Soho Beach House Canouan feels like discovering a secret hideaway. The main bar, housed in a large palapa, has open sides and a thatched roof. A central polished wooden bar, linen and rattan furniture, woven hanging lights, handmade ceramic lamps and grass rugs create a laid back, naturally welcoming look. There is also a DJ palapa with a second bar, which is a permanent fixture on the beach terrace. And you can opt for private dining on the jetty or an omakase with the talented in-house chef.

Courtesy Soho Beach House Canouan

The 40 rooms and suites, set in three wooden beachside buildings, have direct beach access or second-story ocean views. A warm neutral palette in cream, beige and pale green is set off by custom made fixtures, vintage accessories, and a reminder here and there of the brand’s British origins. There’s also a Soho House Cowshed spa offering signature treatments, a two-level fitness studio with weekly yoga and Pilates classes.

Courtesy Mandarin Oriental Canouan

One attractive feature of Canouan Estate is the “invisible key” concept. It doesn’t matter which resort guests stay at—they get access to everything across the three properties including all nine restaurants, five beaches, and the championship golf course (currently undergoing restoration).

Courtesy Mandarin Oriental Canouan

Canouan Estate & Villas, a Leading Hotels of the World property, offers eight villas and four suites spread across 1,200 acres, also home to numerous privately owned villas, including Pignataro’s own vacation spread. Mandarin Oriental, Canouan, the brand’s smallest and most exclusive property in the world, is focused on an elegant, ultra-luxe experience which is more formal than Soho House but no less appealing.

Courtesy Canouan Estate

The three properties each have distinct character but are designed to function as one seamless destination. Private islands offer privacy but often lack infrastructure and variety. Major resort destinations offer luxury but sacrifice intimacy and privacy. The island of Canouan, and Canouan Estate specifically, have it all. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself browsing the real estate listings. When villas on Canouan come onto the market they are priced at several million dollars and up.

Courtesy Canouan Estate

The unified ownership model is key. Most Caribbean luxury destinations involve multiple stakeholders, creating inconsistency in service, maintenance, and vision. Canouan Estate operates under a single philosophy, with every outlet reflecting the same standard. And all staff are highly trained professionals, heavily invested in the island’s success because the industry employs half the local population.

Courtesy Canouan Estate

Privacy, security, world-class dining, multiple accommodation styles, water sports, golf, and the ability to arrive on their own schedule by private jet or yacht all hold powerful appeal for those seeking a different kind of beach getaway offered by the big chains and brands in most of the rest of the Caribbean.

Courtesy Canouan Estate

The island doesn’t push activities on you. Most guests split their time between the beach, the various restaurants, and occasional snorkeling trips to the nearby Tobago Cays. The calm water is perfect for paddleboarding and diving. A day spent under one of Soho Beach House Canouan’s thatched beach umbrellas ordering perfectly crafted cocktails and fresh ceviche from the beach-bar couldn’t be better.

Courtesy Canouan Estate

Canouan’s seclusion—getting there can be a bit of a challenge—is part of the appeal. While the likes of St. Barths attract Instagram-obsessed crowds Canouan remains under the radar. That will change when commercial air and ferry connections improve. We’re sorely tempted to gatekeep the island and have it all to ourselves until then. But really it’s too great not to share.