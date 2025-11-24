Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday With This Revolutionary New York Travel Guide

Get into an Empire State of Mind with New York’s coolest colonial landmarks, ancient ale houses and historical sites.

(Saratoga Battlefield/Photo: NYSDED)

America celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026, a storied event that has somehow inspired both Ken Burns’ new PBS documentary series, The American Revolution, and the yet-to-be-determined UFC White House fight card next June. So naturally I jumped at the chance to experience a bespoke I Love NY travel itinerary spanning all the revolutionary revelry across New York City, the Hudson Valley and the Capital-Saratoga regions. From fabled Revolutionary War sites to ancient ale houses, read on for the only 18th century-themed journey you’ll likely ever need.

New York City

The bar at Keens Steakhouse (Photo: Keens)

Despite my firm belief in the separation of church and state, the fact that George Washington worshipped at St. Paul’s Chapel in the Financial District was all I needed to know when it came to dorking out at our first Manhattan-based destination. The latest incarnation was built in 1790 and barely survived 9/11 whilst serving as a respite for first responders who used this Georgian architecture gem as a place to nap in-between endless rounds of rummaging through the rubble. From there we hit the venerable Fraunces Tavern (established as a drinkery in 1762 and built in the very debatable year of 1719).

’Twas here where Washington bid a watery-eyed adieu to his officers in 1783, ’tis the site of our first Department of Foreign Affairs/War Offices and where Alexander Hamilton hung out with Aaron Burr a week before their infamous duel. Fraunces also continues to be the scene of many an overpriced Soldier Teddy Bear souvenir crime. (I once wrote a New York Times piece about their museum’s refurbishment of Revolutionary War hero Baron Wilhelm von Steuben’s battle-worn decanter kit and was pleased as patriotic punch to see it on display in their Long Room.)

As for supper, we dined at famed Garment District meat mecca Keens Steakhouse. Original proprietor Albert Keen, who opened the joint in 1885, was as well known for his A-list clientele as he was for the kitchen’s fabled mutton chops. But this legendary eatery’s enduring legacy are the 50,000-plus, long-stemmed clay pipes that line the ceiling. These churchwarden treasures are roughly 15-inches long, emblazoned with the handwritten number assigned to each owner and kept on the premises, since they were far too fragile to transport. Celebrity puffers included Buffalo Bill Cody, Babe Ruth, Theodore Roosevelt, plus Albert Einstein, as well as contemporary fans Tom Hanks and the ironically anti-smoking former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

It’s a delightful tradition that is held particularly close to this reporter’s tobacco-stained heart due to the fact that I also penned aTimes feature devoted to their then general manager who eventually found and presented me with a pipe that my godfather bought me, when I was a baby, back in the seventies. Not only do I still occasionally buy some overpriced Perique so as to puff upon my Lord Of The Rings-looking receptacle, but feel super colonial with every accidental inhale.

Putnam & Orange Counties

(Photo: United States Military Academy at West Point)

The next morning, we ventured north to view 18th century nuggets within the Putnam History Museum. (Did you know that local Loyalists to the crown were forced to wear GREEN uniforms, rather than the British coats-of-red, whilst fighting their neighbors?) This overall township is a Norman Rockwell-esque dream, complete with dirt roads that are civically protected from the modern evils of pavement.

From there it was onto a tour of West Point. Visiting the nation’s first military post has always been on my bucket list. Located within an awe-inspiring bend on the Hudson River, this 18th century fort later became home to the United States Military Academy boasting grads like Dwight D. Eisenhower, Douglas MacArthur, George Patton, Ulysses S. Grant and the traitorous Benedict Arnold. Guess which of those alumni doesn’t have an on-campus statue? From there, our crew hit Fort Montgomery, which is sadly the scene of a big ole 1777 loss, but still a gorgeous display of stone ruins which continues to offer up new artificats. So much so that security constantly kicks out morons with metal detectors.

My favorite bit regarding The Orange Inn–the Washington-slept-here boutique hotel standout where we stayed–is that it’s right next to the Goshen town courthouse which contains the skull, within the mortar of their entrance, of tried-and-hanged Loyalist raider Claudius Smith. According to Amanda Dana, executive director of the Orange County New York Film Office, the traitor’s ghost is omnipresent within this property and ironically “clears his nonexistent throat a lot.”

Dutchess, Clermont & Albany Counties

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historical Park (Photo-Darren McGee-NYSDED)

The next morning, we took a 1.28-mile jaunt atop Poughkeepsie’s Walkway Over The Hudson. This 1889-constructed, New England-to-the-Midwest railway link was, in 2009, (and a bit like Manhattan’s wonderful Highline) repurposed into the longest pedestrian bridge in the world. From there, we deviated from our Revolutionary War-themed adventure via a visit to the Franklin D. Roosevelt National Historic Site. America’s first presidential library was off limits due to the recent government shutdown. We were, however, allowed to stroll around their 800 acres that make up FDR’s old stomping grounds. This busy day included an amazing tour of the Clermont State Historical Site. (Check out their exhibit on the “romantic friendship” between former owner of this 1777-built mansion/signer of the Declaration of Independence, Robert R. Livingston, and fellow founding father, John Jay).

Off we then went to the Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site. Revolutionary War hero-turned-Senator Philip Schuyler, was much more than just the father of two daughters who featured prominently with a certain Broadway behemoth, (Alexander Hamilton actually married Eliza Schulyer within this decorated-General’s home). From there we hit Albany’s wildly impressive New York State Museum. Don’t miss their ongoing reconstruction of a 1790-built gunner boat, found within Manhattan landfill back in 2010. Dinner and drinks followed at The Olde English Pub. It’s one of the capital’s oldest surviving buildings, going back to at least the 1730s.

Saratoga County

(Courtesy of I Love New York)

Our tour was timed to hit Victory Season at Saratoga’s Living History Weekend, where Revolutionary War scenes are annually recreated on the original 1777 battlefield that hosted America’s first big win. This year’s festivities were held at the Fort Hardy Visitors Center, where the Brits finally laid down their arms, rather than their usual, eight-mile battlefield. Either way, I love the smell of musket powder in the morning. Our final night out was at the Olde Bryan Inn, which has been a Saratoga Springs stalwart since 1773. And I love their pewter pint Mug Club tradition, which kinda harks back to that whole Keens Steakhouse pipe puffing membership experience.

Bill Schulz is the former co-host of “Red Eye” on Fox News Channel, print and broadcast journalist, and New York City-based tour guide.