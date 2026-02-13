This Luxe Cabo Resort Is A Two-Michelin-Key Stunner

The impossibly elegant Esperanza from Auberge Resorts Collection has everything from posh suites to showstopping private villas.

Courtesy Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection

With fewer than 60 rooms and suites, the main resort at Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection is the smallest—and arguably most exclusive—two-Michelin-Key stay in Los Cabos, a rare distinction in a destination crowded with five-star properties. Perched on 17 clifftop acres, the property has long been a jewel in the Auberge portfolio, attracting celebrity guests such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, who honeymooned there; the Michelin distinction merely adds official weight.

Nestled into the cliffs of Punta Ballena, Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection occupies 17 acres of prime real estate on what is essentially a private beach, making it even more unique. The resort, developed by John Fair, originally opened in 2002, and in 2015 underwent a major renovation, joining the prestigious Auberge Resorts Collection portfolio and establishing itself among the best of the best. The property sits between two scenic bluffs on the Punta Ballena, named for its resemblance to a whale’s tail, where the Sea of Cortez meets the Pacific Ocean.

The main resort’s 59 Casitas and suites are spaced across a gentle hillside, ensuring every accommodation offers unobstructed ocean views and private terraces. Many feature infinity-edge hot tubs where guests can watch the sun set over the Pacific and even spot whales. The casitas provide 924-sq.-ft. of indoor-outdoor living space with handmade Mexican furniture and collected pieces from local artists. The décor channels Baja’s coastal spirit through exposed wooden beams, stucco walls, and earthy tones that echo the surrounding desert landscape.

The color scheme moves beyond basic earth tones into more specific territory: burnt sienna tiles, cream-colored plaster, and stone surfaces that range from volcanic rock to smooth travertine. Textiles lean toward natural fibers with linen window treatments, cotton upholstery, and hand-loomed wool throws. The furniture balances heavier pieces like thick wooden dining tables and carved armoires against lighter elements such as woven Equipale chairs and hammered metal side tables, and decorative objects include Talavera pottery, vintage photographs of Baja California, and sculptural pieces from Guadalajara artisans.

Suites range from 1,200 to 2,000 square feet, including a 2,000-square-foot penthouse with an outdoor infinity-edge hot tub and panoramic ocean views. The resort also manages 30 privately owned villas through Auberge Private Residences, offering two to four-bedroom layouts with full kitchens, dining areas, and other luxe amenities on adjacent acreage. The largest accommodations, called Haciendas, span 5,500 to an incredible 14,000 square feet and come with a dedicated hacienda host who acts as a private concierge. The most impressive layouts feature stone fireplaces, private wine cellars, outdoor cooking areas with built-in grills, private pools, and dedicated staff quarters for those traveling with a personal retinue.

The property’s five pools cater to various preferences. Two adults-only pools provide tranquil spaces for relaxation, while three additional pools—including a beachfront infinity pool with swim-up bar service—welcome all guests. Pool areas feature teak loungers with cushions in natural canvas tones, stone decking that stays cool underfoot, and palapa-covered cabanas outfitted with ceiling fans and gauze curtains for shade. The private beach itself is one of the main attractions: a private cove with concierge service, beach beds, and umbrellas with food and drinks available throughout the day.

Dining at Esperanza centers around Cocina del Mar, the resort’s acclaimed restaurant carved into the rocky cliffs of Punta Ballena, making for an incomparably romantic setting with tables on terraces that jut out over crashing waves. The menu showcases Baja-inspired cuisine with an emphasis on locally caught seafood, such as lobster cavatelli, the highly prized local Totoaba fish, and tuna tiradito. Eating them in this setting is an experience not to be missed.

La Palapa serves as the resort’s casual outdoor dining venue, offering tasty Mexican cuisine in a seaside / poolside setup complete with a swim-up bar. Ceviches, tacos prepared in the open-air kitchen, and margaritas are the order of the day. For lighter fare, La Terraza Americana provides poolside dining with American classics like burgers and sandwiches, while Las Estrellas—located within a lush magical garden setting in the Private Residences section—offers signature pizzas, bruschetta and steak.

The Lounge Bar is an attractive oceanfront cantina with handcrafted cocktails and a large tequila selection, plus a humidor for cigar enthusiasts. Once a week Esperanza hosts Colores y Sabores, an authentic Mexican celebration on the oceanfront patio featuring regional culinary specialties from Baja and Oaxaca, live music, fireworks, and an outdoor marketplace, and plenty of cocktails.

The Spa at Esperanza has earned recognition as the number one spa in Mexico and Latin America by Travel + Leisure. Guests enter through wooden gates into a desert oasis surrounded by native plants and shaded by a traditional palapa roof. The facility includes nine treatment rooms, several of which are indoor-outdoor spaces that allow you to hear the ocean while receiving treatments. The spa’s signature aquathermal experience incorporates a steam room, jacuzzi, and outdoor relaxation lounge.

Treatments are built around the Medicine Wheel, “an ancient framework that ties together the physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual.” The spa leans heavily on local ingredients and handcrafted botanicals, pulling from what actually grows in the Baja landscape. Beyond the spa, wellness programming includes over 15 complimentary fitness classes weekly. Beach boot camp sessions take advantage of the sand and surf, while TRX training and yoga classes are held in the dedicated movement studio. Guests can also access the state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis courts, and recently added pickleball courts.

Popular activities include whale watching, horseback riding along the beach or through desert canyons, sea kayaking, sailing, surf lessons, and swimming with whale sharks. Championship golf courses lie within minutes of the property, designed by renowned architects and carved into the coastal landscape. For those seeking adventure on land, the resort can arrange desert racing experiences where guests drive through the Baja outback, or private helicopter tours offering aerial views of where the Sea of Cortez meets the Pacific Ocean.

Auberge Resorts Collection operates over 30 luxury properties across North America, Europe, and the Caribbean. The portfolio includes historic inns, beachfront retreats, mountain lodges, and desert escapes. Founded in 1981 with Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley, the collection emphasizes location-specific experiences and personalized service. The collection has become one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury hotel groups while maintaining selectivity about what joins the portfolio.