Check Into The Only Overwater Bungalows In St. Vincent & The Grenadines

Sandals Saint Vincent sets a new benchmark in all-inclusive Caribbean Luxury.

When travelers think of overwater bungalows, images of the Maldives or Bora Bora often come to mind. Their crystal clear water, endless horizon views, and suites suspended over impossibly blue lagoons have long been bucket-list symbols. There’s actually no need to travel quite so far for a comparable experience however. With its sweet new two-story overwater bungalows, Sandals Saint Vincent is entering new territory and showing that the brand is capable of punching above its weight.

It’s not only a lot easier to get to the Eastern Caribbean, it’s also worth noting that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is in the lowest-risk category for American travelers according to the State Department, while the Maldives is currently rated Travel Advisory Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution. The St. Vincent property now marks the Eastern Caribbean’s most exclusive overwater offering in a remarkable reimagining of all-inclusive luxury that combines the best of the Caribbean with the once-faraway dream of South Pacific villa stays.

Unlike typical overwater bungalows, which usually consist of single-level huts, these villas offer two levels with a sprawling floorpan of 1,250 square feet of interior and exterior space, complete with see-through glass floor sections, an expansive roof deck, outdoor tub and shower, and swimming platforms with direct access to the resort’s protected cove. What’s more they come with five-star butler service rivaling that of big-name luxury brands.

While this might be a newer offering from Sandals, the butler service is impeccable, and the butlers in question seem to put in more effort than at some other resorts. Butlers handle everything from unpacking luggage and arranging restaurant reservations to coordinating private beach dinners and water sports excursions. They are also trained to remember guest preferences from previous visits.

Each butler manages only a small number of villas, ensuring truly individualized attention that makes guests feel like the only people at the resort. Located along the picturesque shores of Buccament Bay—known for being a location in Pirates of the Caribbean—the St. Vincent property goes above and beyond to turn overwater bungalow stays into an experience that won’t soon be forgotten.

Guests typically arrive at the villas by a private water taxi or boat transfer, setting the tone for the overwater stay. Every villa features high-end finishes and amenities, down to Italian espresso machines and a selection of full bottles of top-shelf liquor—all part of the package since this is an all-inclusive resort, something else one doesn’t usually find in connection with overwater bungalows.

Architecturally, the property’s overwater bungalows wouldn’t look out of place at a high-end five-star luxury resort. The brand has seemingly determined to demonstrate that it can operate at that level, with no expense spared. Marble, natural stone, teak and more all evoke the sybaritic sensation. From the moment the butlers unpack your bags for you, it’s clear that this is going to be a truly memorable stay.

The property features several restaurants and bars with a cross-section of global cuisines. Standouts include Butch’s Chophouse, serving prime cuts and seafood in an upscale steakhouse setting, and Gatsu Gatsu, where skilled chefs prepare fresh sushi, sashimi, and Japanese specialties. Other options range from French-inspired fine dining to Caribbean fusion, Italian trattorias, and casual beachfront grills. The variety means guests can explore different culinary experiences each night without repeating a single venue during a week-long stay.

The restaurants themselves are architectural highlights, with open-air dining pavilions that maximize ocean views while incorporating natural materials like reclaimed wood and stone into contemporary Caribbean design. Truly gorgeous interiors feature handcrafted details, from custom lighting fixtures to locally sourced artwork, creating distinct atmospheres that range from intimate candlelit settings to breezy beachfront spaces with tables set directly in the sand.

Each restaurant maintains high standards with fresh ingredients, attentive service, and thoughtful wine pairings available. And your butler will ensure that you always get a good table and even escort you to the restaurant to get the evening’s dinner service started off on the right note. You might even find yourself taking interior design notes.

The resort encompasses multiple pools, including swim-up bars and infinity pools overlooking the bay. The main beach stretches along calm waters protected by the cove, with complimentary water sports equipment available. Several beach and pool bars serve craft cocktails, premium spirits, and light fare throughout the day, eliminating the need to leave your lounge chair for refreshments.

Of significance here is Sandals’ ability to innovate within a brand framework originally rooted in accessible luxury. With its newest property in St. Vincent, opened in 2024, the resort world now sees the brand evolving into a realm where luxury, design and bespoke service are just as central to the identity as unlimited, elevated food and drink. The introduction of the overwater villas also positions St. Vincent and the Grenadines as an up-and-coming destination in its own right.

Until now, islands like Barbados, St. Lucia and Antigua drew most of the region’s luxury tourism attention. While they remain strong contenders, St. Vincent now offers a distinctive reason to visit, with the Sandals property offering a unique, secluded, rainforest-backed cove where lush hills meet pristine ocean, showcasing the area’s natural beauty to best advantage.

Guests can snorkel directly from the resort’s beach, exploring coral formations teeming with tropical fish, or venture further on guided excursions to more remote reefs. Additional activities include scuba diving with certification courses available for beginners, kayaking through protected waters, paddleboarding at sunrise, sailing on Hobie Cats, and fitness classes ranging from beach yoga to aqua aerobics.

The resort also offers a full-service, five-star Red Lane Spa with treatments incorporating local ingredients like coconut, cocoa, and Caribbean botanicals. Signature treatments include aromatherapy massages, and a Blue Mountain Coffee Scrub featuring Jamaican coffee beans, and specialty treatments designed to repair sun damage. A dedicated fitness center complements the spa offerings with group classes and modern equipment.

For those seeking adventure beyond the resort grounds, day trips can be arranged to the Tobago Cays in the Southern Grenadines, a protected marine park with some of the Caribbean’s best snorkeling and opportunities to swim with sea turtles in their natural habitat. Hiking enthusiasts can tackle trails leading to waterfalls hidden in rainforest canopy or explore the volcanic landscapes that give St. Vincent its dramatic topography.