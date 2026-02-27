The World’s First All-Inclusive, Adults-Only W Hotel Is An Elevated Dominican Getaway

The W Punta Cana rewrites the rules for a cooler, more contemporary version of Caribbean luxury.

For many years the phrase “all-inclusive resort” conjured images of buffet lines, watered-down cocktails, and cookie-cutter rooms filled with overweight families on spring break. W Hotels just ripped up the rulebook. Their brand-new flagship property in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic represents something radically different: an all-inclusive experience built for discerning adults who “refuse to compromise on design, dining, or cultural resonance.”

Situated on 15 prime beachfront acres, W Punta Cana is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Marriott Bonvoy, Grupo Puntacana, and MAC Hotels. The adults-only destination is designed to “channel the bold energy of W Hotels through a new lens of all-inclusive luxury,” where “diverse dining, dynamic design, and immersive programming invite guests to escape convention.”

“W Punta Cana marks a bold and exciting evolution for W Hotels as we enter the all-inclusive space with the same tuned-in spirit and magnetic energy that defines the brand,” says George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Brand Leader, W Hotels. “This isn’t just another resort—it’s the brand reimagining the concept entirely, where everything from elevated dining to immersive experiences reserved for adults-only are thoughtfully curated and included.”

“Set against the stunning natural backdrop of Punta Cana’s pristine beaches and lush landscape, this destination is the perfect location for the brand to debut its first-ever all-inclusive,” he notes. “W Punta Cana is turning the traditional model on its head—delivering luxury through detail-driven design, exceptional service, and story-worthy experiences that immerse guests in local culture through the lens of W Hotels. This resort is a statement that all-inclusive can be anything but expected.”

“W Hotels has been breaking the mold since 1998 – and we’re just getting started,” adds Brian King, President of Marriott International, Caribbean and Latin America. “Tucked between lush jungle and the electric blues of the Caribbean Sea, W Punta Cana is everything W Hotels is known for—daring design, unexpected moments, and a totally new spin on all-inclusive luxury. This isn’t just a resort—it’s a vibe, a movement, a new way to travel.”

Spain-based Zanobia Arquitectura crafted the resort’s contemporary aesthetic, weaving Dominican heritage, like thatched palapa roofs, into every detail. The architecture channels the island’s rich history through natural materials that evoke cobblestone streets and Caribbean textures. Design elements inspired by the region’s colonial heritage and tobacco plantations complement aesthetic motifs drawn from Larimar, a rare blue mineral found exclusively in the Dominican Republic, alongside décor influenced by dragonflies and seashells.

The resort features 340 guest rooms and suites, each starting at 700 square feet. There are 46 suites with exclusive swim-up pools, with select units offering full-sized private pools. The Oasis Mega Suites represent the property’s top-drawer accommodations, ranging from two-bedroom layouts at 2,530 square feet to three-bedroom penthouses spanning 4,681 square feet. These VIP suites feature full-sized private pools, butler service, full kitchens, and separate living and dining areas. The three-bedroom penthouse accommodates up to eight guests and includes a wet bar area with a record player and curated vinyl selection.

The property’s sinuous layout is designed to resemble a lively, creative village with pockets of privacy. The impeccable quarter-mile of beachfront is enhancedwith the W brand’s signature WET Deck and a 260-foot infinity pool—larger than Olympic size. Set off from the beach meanwhile, the Chill Pool offers a serene ambiance for laid-back moments, complete with a swim-up bar, as well as a menu of healthy bites, and plenty of sunbeds.

With 12 distinct restaurants, bars, and lounges, the resort delivers an ambitious culinary experience. Trade Market offers an interactive dining experience with live-action stations inspired by global street food and fueled by fresh, local ingredients. At Scena, a chef-driven concept reimagines contemporary Dominican and Caribbean-inspired cuisine. Additional highlights include Noodle Bar, serving Pan Asian street fare, and Sensazioni, a versatile bar and events theater.

The resort’s mixology program reflects abar-centric philosophy. Signature venues include Taproom, a modern reinterpretation of a traditional microbrewery and beer hall, and Taman Beach Club, the resort’s social hub, “seamlessly blending the energy of the WET Deck with the laid-back vibe of the shoreline.” Living Room Bar crafts artful cocktails with a Dominican twist, highlighting house-made infusions and locally inspired ingredients. And later at night the super-cool 33 1/3 Speakeasy offers an exclusive hideaway where “vinyl records set the tone and spontaneous, unscripted mixology defines the experience.”

Entertainment at W Punta Cana is of key importance and deeply rooted in local culture. The live music lineup, developed by the brand’s Music Director of the Caribbean and Latin America, Sinego, in collaboration with Dominican-based electronic music collective Chinese Laundry, blends global influence with local soul. Guests can immerse themselves in innovative experiences such as DJ-led “sound baths,” beachside silent discos, vinyl libraries, and nightly rooftop sessions.

The brand’s signature AWAY Spa is of course present at the new property, offering ten treatment rooms and a menu inspired by local healing traditions, incorporating turmeric, arnica, and the single-pressed moringa seed oil, known as “miracle oil” on the island. Guests can unwind in the steam room, Himalayan salt room, sauna, or the expansive indoor pool. The spa is complemented by a 1,500-square-foot W-branded FIT gym and wellness space accessible 24 hours a day.

“At W Punta Cana, we set out to create a destination that’s as rich in cultural connection as it is in world-class amenities,” says Omar Rivera, the property’s General Manager. “This is a space for the curious, the creative, and the culturally connected. Every corner of the resort invites guests to explore, engage, and experience the Dominican Republic in a way that’s intriguing, elevated, and often unexpected.” Punta Cana being the perfect vantage point.

The resort’s dedicated W Insiders and Whatever/Whenever team specializes in making guests feel like VIPs. They can arrange private tours of Punta Cana and surrounding national parks, or charter boats and yachts for diving and snorkeling around the island. Whatever/Whenever is W Hotels’ signature concierge service with the tagline “as long as it’s legal”—meaning guests can request virtually anything and the hotel will try to make it happen.

W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy, has become an iconic luxury lifestyle brand defined by “bold design, vibrant social spaces, and a distinctive point of view.” Since its debut in 1998, W Hotels has sought to “redefine the luxury hospitality landscape with a forward-thinking approach to style, music, fashion, and culture.” It now sits along such storied brands as EDITION, Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis and The Luxury Collection in the top tier of the prestigious Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.