Check Into These High-Design Luxury Villas In The ‘Beverly Hills’ Of Turks & Caicos

Skyline Villas offers the best of both worlds with privacy and security plus easy access to luxe local attractions.

Courtesy Skyline Villas

Renting a vacation villa, no matter how luxurious, can often mean isolating oneself on a property that may not lack for privacy but leaves you feeling cut off from the very destination you’ve come to immerse yourself in. Not so at Skyline Villas in the Turks & Caicos—the idyllic British Overseas Territory comprised of dozens tropical islands and picturesque private cays east of the Bahamas—which is now open to guests seeking the best of both worlds.

Courtesy Rock House

Situated on Blue Mountain, the highest elevation on the destination’s main island of Providenciales, in an area known as the “Beverly Hills” of Provo (as the locals call it), the Skyline Villas collection consists of four—soon to be six—impeccably-designed properties ranging from three to five bedrooms with private pools and all the amenities of a luxury resort. What’s more, they are perched above Rock House, one of the island’s top five-star beach retreats, which boasts a picture-perfect stretch of white sand and an acclaimed oceanfront fine-dining venue.

Courtesy Skyline Villas

Eschewing the typical ‘Caribbean kitsch-meets-Miami Vice‘ aesthetic that often pervades the region, Skyline offers a more sophisticated, European approach, with each of the villas’ interiors featuring marquee pieces from celebrated French design house Roche Bobois, famed for its collaborations with top fashion houses. Combined with the villas’ privileged, from-on-high panoramic views of the sapphire Caribbean seas, the effect is an elevated experience in all senses.

Courtesy Skyline Villas

Skyline Villas is the vision of Anne and Rolf Coppenrath, former publishers behind renowned travel publications Food & Travel, Caribbean Magazine and Lonely Planet Traveller across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Having first encountered Turks and Caicos 16 years ago, the stylish couple “developed an enduring connection to Providenciales” that ultimately inspired the venture. Their private villa is adjacent to the rental villas and they oversee every detail to ensure an impeccable guest experience.

Courtesy Skyline Villas

The Coppenraths’ approach can be summed up in 10 phrases, they note: Exclusive Brands, Warm Hospitality, Uncompromised Security, Coastal Escape, Culinary Experience, Sustainable Luxury, Premium Linens, Exquisite Grounds, Curated Comfort, and Distinctive Furnishings. The villas—Villa Cosmo, Villa Skyline, Villa Luna, and Villa Pluto—are architecturally impressive and form a cohesive residential community while maintaining privacy.

Courtesy Rock House

The remarkable villa compound is perched above the beach with panoramic views of the ocean. The concierge manager can arrange a private beach experience complete with transportation, chilled drinks and a picnic. This fall will see the debut of two additional villas, Villa Jupiter and Villa Venus, expanding the collection to six accommodations in total. And all of this is a mere ten minutes from the airport and 20 minutes from the myriad attractions of Grace Bay, home to the island’s most dynamic shopping, dining and nightlife.

Courtesy Skyline Villas

“We approached Skyline Villas with the same commitment to quality and design that defines our personal living philosophy,” explains Anne Coppenrath. “Roche Bobois has been our preferred furniture source for years, and we’re delighted to share these remarkable design collections with our guests. We want visitors to fully experience this distinctive design approach and lifestyle concept. Living surrounded by Roche Bobois pieces brings genuine pleasure.”

Courtesy Roche Bobois

Each villa showcases exceptional furniture from Roche Bobois’ most recognizable collections, including the iconic Mah Jong seating system, the playful Bombom series, and the sculptural Bubble collection. Additional standout pieces include collaborations with fashion house Missoni, bringing vibrant textiles and patterns into the Caribbean setting. Guests “experience the intersection of French design sensibility and relaxed island living throughout the villas, where careful craftsmanship creates spaces that feel like private residences rather than hotel accommodations.”

Courtesy Skyline Villas

“Roche Bobois furniture distinguishes itself through the marriage of refined interior design with artistic vision, resulting in unique pieces of exceptional quality,” notes Cindy Susilo, vice president of marketing and sales for Roche Bobois North America. “Guests at Skyline Villas will encounter our enduring designs while surrounded by the Caribbean’s natural splendor,” a one-of-a-kind experience.

Courtesy Skyline Villas

Each villa offers flowing, light-filled living areas and fully equipped kitchens that extend seamlessly onto generous outdoor terraces anchored by oversized private pools. The three to five-bedroom configurations include spa-inspired ensuite bathrooms, “creating perfect settings for families and groups seeking privacy combined with resort-level service.” Advanced technology integration includes comprehensive audio, lighting, and security systems for effortless guest experiences. Reflecting environmental consciousness, all villas operate on Tesla solar energy systems.

Courtesy Visit TCI

Skyline guests can retreat to secluded nearby beaches or participate in curated resort-style programming, from morning yoga sessions to evening barbecues and wine tastings hosted at Villa Orbit’s central gathering space. Nearby Provo Ponies lets you ride rescue horses on the beach in one of the most alluring offerings. And in addition to dining options at the adjacent Rock House, which you can walk to, private chef services are available for in-villa dining experiences customized to individual preferences.

Courtesy Visit TCI

Skyline Villas’ dedicated concierge team can also arrange personalized experiences ranging from island exploration to in-villa spa treatments and private beach excursions complete with top-shelf refreshments and gourmet provisions. “We prioritize individualized service and guest well-being above all else,” Anne emphasizes. “Skyline Villas delivers complete privacy, security, and comfort while providing access to carefully curated recommendations and bespoke services that enhance each stay.”

Courtesy Rock House Resort

“The powder-soft beaches here rank among the world’s most beautiful,” Rolf observes. “Combined with the extraordinary quality of the light and these brilliant turquoise waters, we cannot envision a more compelling place to call home”—or to visit, for a few days, a month or even longer, as you desire.