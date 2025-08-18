This Secluded South of France Hotel Is Favored By Everyone From Bono To James Bond

The storied Château de la Chèvre d’Or perched high above Monaco is home to a two-Michelin-star restaurant and a 34,000-bottle wine cellar.

Courtesy Relais & Chateaux

Situated high on a hilltop between Nice and Monaco in the heart of the medieval village of Èze stands one of the French Riviera’s most iconic addresses. Open since 1953, Château de la Chèvre d’Or has evolved into a true legend. The famed five-star Relais & Châteaux property, home to a two-Michelin-star restaurant, a 34,000-bottle wine cellar, and labyrinth terraced gardens dotted with artwork, swimming pools and 200 citrus trees, is one of the South of France’s most alluring hidden gems.

Courtesy Relais & Chateaux

The guest list reads like a Hollywood hall of fame: Lauren Bacall, Marlene Dietrich, Elizabeth Taylor, Humphrey Bogart, two 007 actors—Sean Connery and Roger Moore—Clint Eastwood, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michelle and Barack Obama, Beyoncé, and Bono—who loved Èze so much he bought a villa there, near the one used to film Alfred Hitchcock’s classic To Catch a Thief—and now pops in for dinner and drinks. Celebrities attending the Cannes Film Festival who wish to escape the crowds often take suites here as well.

Courtesy Relais & Chateaux

Château de la Chèvre d’Or isn’t a time capsule because, while respecting history, it never stops refining its place among the region’s most exclusive destinations. Part of the two-Michelin-key hotel winds through the village itself, while other areas, such as the restaurants and the pools, are off-limits to all but guests or those with dinner reservations. Highly coveted are the indoor and outdoor seats at the glorious Château Bar, with its medieval stone walls and rich tapestries.

Courtesy Relais & Chateaux

The bar’s terrace, overlooking Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, offers one of the best views in all of the Côte d’Azur, along with masterful mixology of the kind you find in a sophisticated metropolis; though it is so much more charming in this setting. Small bites and tapas are available to accompany concoctions like the much-Instagrammed Negroni, poured from a decanter tableside.

Courtesy Relais & Chateaux

The original structure of the hotel dates from medieval times, was renovated in the 1920s, and then expanded by hotelier Robert Wolf who opened a restaurant on the site in 1953. Wolf subsequently acquired several surrounding old stone houses in the village, converting them into individual rooms and suites. In 1956, the property became one of the six original stops on La Route du Bonheur (“The Route of Happiness”), established in 1954 by Marcel Tilloy, which was the forerunner of today’s prestigious Relais & Châteaux association.

Courtesy Relais & Chateaux

These days the property encompasses 45 different accommodations, each one unique, with the most coveted being several lavish suites including the spectacular “Nietzsche Suite”—the German philosopher lived in Èze in the 1880s—and Panoramic suites, both with private pools, the latter described as a “golden cocoon and floating paradise” suspended above the sea.

Chef Tom Meyer / Courtesy Relais & Chateaux

“Gastronomy has been at the heart of the property since its earliest days,” the Chateau notes, and it is now home to three celebrated restaurants. Under Chef Élie Mazot the establishment earned its first Michelin star in 1978. In 2000, Chef Jean-Marc Delacourt secured a second star for the restaurant. And Tom Meyer was appointed Executive Chef in 2024, upholding the tradition. He oversees the two-Michelin-star main restaurant as well as Les Remparts and Le Café du Jardin, both recently reimagined.

Courtesy Relais & Chateaux

A Meilleur Ouvrier de France—a prestigious French title awarded to artisans and craftspeople who demonstrate exceptional skill and expertise in their fields—Meyer “brings distinctive creativity to this iconic kitchen” at the fine-dining venue. His multi-course tasting menus, Horizon and Sentier du Littoral, “honor the majestic Mediterranean backdrop with a contemporary culinary signature.” Nine sommeliers oversee a wine list featuring 1,800 selections and 34,000 bottles.

James Pouliot / Courtesy Relais & Chateaux

All guided with a steady hand by the dapper Thierry Naidu, who was originally appointed General Manager of Château de La Chèvre d’Or in 1991, at just 25 years old. After founding Phoenix Hotels Collection in 2011, he returned to lead La Chèvre d’Or while managing a portfolio of exceptional properties worldwide, including Château Le Cagnard in Cagnes-sur-Mer, France, and Le Saint James in Bordeaux.

Courtesy Relais & Chateaux

“La Chèvre d’Or’s greatest strength is that you can choose to be seen—or slip into complete privacy,” Naidu says. “Above all, our guests come here to live a truly singular experience in an extraordinary setting. From the outset, I wanted to expand the property and add two more restaurants to broaden the culinary offering, and increase the room count.”

Courtesy Relais & Chateaux

Renowned for the depth of his sauces and the brightness of his dishes, Chef Meyer’s signature is “bold, clear-cut flavor combinations and complex aromatics showcase meticulous technique.” His specialties include white asparagus with a luscious garden lemon-kosho sauce, and caramelized spiny artichoke gratined with aged Parmesan, served with cuttlefish tagliatelle and silken liquorice-mint velouté. Everything at the beautiful restaurant is meticulously choreographed in the Michelin style.

Courtesy Relais & Chateaux=

At Les Remparts, Meyer offers his take on Riviera fare, more casual but still an inspiring experience, with a strong Mediterranean and Niçoise tradition including lobster linguine, grilled john dory and braised lamb shoulder. And the Café du Jardin, enjoyed al fresco, offers an elevated and colorful luncheon experience showcasing the freshest possible ingredients,

Courtesy Bureau d’Information de Eze

Èze is one of the Riviera’s true jewels, nestled between sky and water and ringed by a maritime pine forest dotted with olive, lemon and carob trees that frame the Southern Alps. Winding cobblestone lanes and sun-kissed squares weave together creating a tapestry of ancient dwellings, artist’s ateliers, cafés and scenic overlooks.

Courtesy Relais & Chateaux

Relais & Châteaux, which celebrated its 70th anniversary last year, is now affiliated with 580 hotels and restaurants around the globe, many independently owned and operated. All are “renowned for excellence in hospitality, gastronomy, and most importantly a commitment to sustainability and cultural preservation—the true art of living well”, as it was done in a more elegant age.