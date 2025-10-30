Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas Unveils Revamped Penthouse Suites & F1 Grand Prix Activations

The Sin City hotel is getting revved up for the F1 Grand Prix Nov. 20-22 with redesigned rooms and race week activities.

(The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has shared images for an art-forward redesign of its exclusive Chelsea Tower penthouse suites with 24 luxurious retreats and 14 accompanying “Entourage Rooms,” as well as announcing a slate of activations for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from Nov. 20-22.

The Sin City hotel upgrade takes place on two dedicated floors and aims to inject a stylish dose of modern, maximalist comfort for luxury stays on the Las Vegas Strip. The new Chelsea Penthouses, designed by Studio Gaia, range upward from 1,900 square feet and are available in two-, three-, and four-bedroom configurations.

(The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

“The Cosmopolitan has always embraced bold, daring design, and these new Chelsea Penthouses elevate that legacy to new heights,” said Sean Lanni, president and chief operating officer of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, in a statement announcing the ritzy revamp. “We designed these suites to reflect the spirit of the resort itself—vibrant, energetic, and made for connection.” The rooms boast bespoke furnishings, rich finishes, and atmospheric lighting throughout the bedrooms, bathrooms, and upgraded living areas.

(The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

At the heart of each suite is a 360-degree living room, conceived as a lavish gathering space. Loft-inspired interiors include sculptural round chaises, glass-topped dining tables, velvet purple and black couches, statement rugs, and sleek wet bars, with chandeliers adding another touch of decorative drama. Art curated by Rare Culture provides added character, while floor-to-ceiling windows and private terraces offer sweeping views of the Las Vegas Valley.

The design extends to the private quarters. Bathrooms feature striking black-and-white stone and expansive mirrors, anchored by dramatic fabric string chandeliers. Notable amenities in select suites include foosball tables or private Peloton gyms overlooking the Strip.

The Sin City property–which recently renovated its signature Marquee nightclub–is also getting revved up for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Cosmopolitan’s lobby will be reimagined for race week as its massive digital columns and wall panels showcase a curated series of F1-themed artworks, “transforming the space into an immersive gallery channeling the speed, energy and spectacle of the Grand Prix.” A unique collection of F1 racing helmets customized by Las Vegas artists will also be on display at the hotel.

The resort is set to have an official MoneyGram Haas F1 Team race car and exclusive memorabilia on display and is offering a meet-and-greet with drivers Esteban Ocon, Ollie Bearman and team principal Ayao Komatsu. Finally, artist Armin Flossdorf will paint large-scale race-themed works live throughout the week near the MoneyGram Haas activation in The Chelsea Tower from November 17-24.

Check out the first images of the stylish new Vegas suites above.