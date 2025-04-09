Embark On The ‘Ultimate’ Kenyan Safari With This Travel Package From Virgin Limited Edition

Trek between two safari camps via Sir Richard Branson’s award-winning travel company.

Richard Branson’s impressive travel empire has designs on getting you to just about anywhere on the planet (or within the galaxy), and a new luxury safari travel package is just the latest in a globetrotting lineup of one-of-a-kind travel experiences.

Through Virgin Limited Edition, the ‘ultimate luxury safari in Kenya’ is now within reach with an experience that bridges the gap between two wildly picturesque outdoor retreats in the fast-growing country. The two properties, Mahali Mzuri and Finch Hattons, can now be accessed via direct flights, an even better way to get an opulent yet authentic experience in the African wilderness.

While sister company Virgin Voyages targets remote workers with its European cruise (among other offerings), the just-launched Virgin Limited Edition Kenyan Safari connects two tented camps, bringing “the extraordinary beauty, wildlife and culture of Africa” just a bit closer for ambitious travelers.

12 tents dot the impressively rustic landscape at Mahali Mzuri, which, according to Virgin Limited Edition, boasts frequent sightings of lions, elephants, and buffalo as a result of its position with the Olare Motorogi Conservancy.

Meanwhile, the 17 luxury tents of Finch Hattons within Tsavo West National Park feature jaw-dropping views of red elephants beneath Mount Kilimanjaro and the chance to view more than 500 (yes, 500) bird species.

Mahali Mzuri, set to reopen this coming June, will be equipped with a tent bar, lounge and pool, but guests can also indulge in real-world safari survival skills and experiences like warrior training. Chyulu Spa at Finch Hattons offers world-class yoga courses and a treetop pool retreat, both experiences that position the safari as an elegant-meets-rustic retreat. Base camp lodging and lounging is also part of the experience, along with game vehicle rides (the quintessential African safari staple, after all).

Each rather remarkable experience comes with more than a few perks, like the chance to earn a free fifth night after staying four nights at either property. Living like a refined gentleman explorer comes at a cost, but one that’s more accessible than Branson’s planned space flights.

Rates for two people to a tent start at $2,500 per person, per night at Mahali Mzuri and $1,405 per person, per night at Finch Hattons. The otherworldly appeal of an African safari, complete with elegant trappings galore, has never been more appealing.