Enjoy Quality Cocktails with Killer Views at the Highest Rooftop Bar in the Bahamas

Add this to your Bahamas bucket list: A stunning sundowner on the 20th floor Skybar at the SLS Baha Mar.

Talk about “elevated” cocktails —Skybar on the 20th floor of SLS Baha Mar is truly on top of the world when it comes to stylish sipping in the Bahamas. Located in the posh Baha Mar resort complex in Nassau, and sitting atop one of the tallest buildings in the Bahamas, Skybar has a sophisticated South Beach vibe and views for miles.

It’s where the beautiful people of Baha Mar come to escape the hustle and bustle of the casino floor and other vivacious resort activities going on 20 floors below, and for sunset tippling it simply can’t be beat.

Courtesy SLS Baha Mar

We spoke to Axel Gasser, SLS Baha Mar’s Vice president & General Manager, about what makes it so special.

How does SLS distinguish itself amongst the many Baha Mar offerings?

SLS Baha Mar distinguishes itself through its unique blend of luxury, style, and vibrant energy. It offers a contemporary and sophisticated experience, combining world-class dining, nightlife, and entertainment options. The hotel’s design and ambiance reflect a modern and artistic approach, catering to a discerning and trend-setting clientele.

What are the benefits of having the highest bar and best view in The Bahamas?

Having the highest rooftop bar provides guests with a truly remarkable experience. It offers an unparalleled perspective of the surrounding beauty, allowing guests to enjoy breathtaking sunsets, stunning ocean views, and the vibrant cityscape of Nassau. The combination of the elevated location, luxurious ambiance, and picturesque vistas creates a memorable and unique setting for enjoying drinks and socializing.

Courtesy SLS Baha Mar

Why do you think Skybar the best place for elevated drinks in Nassau?

Skybar at SLS Baha Mar is often regarded as the best place for elevated drinks in Nassau due to its stunning rooftop location, sophisticated atmosphere, and panoramic views of the Caribbean waters. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of expertly crafted cocktails while taking in breathtaking vistas of the crystal blue waters and the beautiful Bahamian scenery. Not to mention, it’s the best place to take in the sunset!

Who is the clientele for Skybar at SLS Baha Mar?

Skybar at SLS Baha Mar caters to a diverse clientele. Its sophisticated atmosphere and elevated offerings attract both hotel guests and visitors seeking a high-end nightlife experience. The clientele often includes affluent travelers, local residents, professionals, and those who appreciate upscale venues for socializing, enjoying cocktails, and experiencing the vibrant atmosphere.

Photo by Jared Paul Stern

How do you keep the Skybar concept fresh?

To keep the concept fresh over time, we focus on innovative cocktail offerings, creative collaborations with renowned mixologists, and hosting special events or themed nights to provide unique experiences for their guests.

What events or activations does Skybar offer?

Skybar at SLS Baha Mar frequently hosts various events and activations to enhance the guest experience. These can include live DJ performances, themed parties, celebrity guest appearances, and other entertainment offerings. Guests can visit the official website for the latest information on upcoming events at Skybar.

Courtesy SLS Baha Mar

Before or after having drinks at Skybar, we highly recommend checking out one of the other main attractions at SLS Baha Mar, in particular Katsuya, one of the finest sushi spots in the Bahamas. Giving Nobu at Atlantis Paradise Island a run for its money, Katsuya is a concept originally from world famous French architect and designer Philippe Starck and is a Bahamian counterpart to the original SLS South Beach location.

Courtesy SLS Baha Mar

At Katsuya, master sushi chef Katsuya Uechi “unleashes his culinary artistry onto The Bahamas, with a menu of innovative sushi and robata dishes uniquely adapted for the American palate,” according to SLS.

Courtesy SLS Baha Mar

At both indoor and outdoor tables, Chef Uechi serves signature dishes including Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna, Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeño, Miso-Marinated Black Cod, and Katsuya’s famous crab hand rolls. Caribbean lobster is also frequently available in season in various forms, including a spicy “Dynamite” version.

Courtesy SLS Baha Mar

The interior is designed as a series of clubby, comfortable rooms, with a central sushi bar dominating the main space. The central room is open and airy while side rooms for larger parties or private dining can be darker and more intimate as the mood dictates, with bold decor schemes.

Courtesy SLS Baha Mar

What to drink with your meal? Starck told Town & Country that his all-time favorite drink is the Katsuya Fresh, invented for the restaurant. “It’s the best cocktail in the world,” he said. “When my wife and I arrive in a city where there’s a Katsuya, we always go and order it. We’re addicted.” The Baha Mar version is made with Grey Goose Vodka, sake, cucumber, and fresh lime. Bottoms up.