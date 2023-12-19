5-Star Milan Hotel Debuts Seasonal Cocktail Collab & Signature Gin

Italy’s famed Hotel Principe di Savoia is toasting 2024 with some boozy new experiences.

Courtesy The Dorchester Collection

When it comes to Milanese luxury hotels, one name has long stood out from the rest: Hotel Principe di Savoia. One of the most iconic luxury hotels in Europe, the historic landmark, now part of the prestigious Dorchester Collection, over the years it has played host to the likes of the Duke of Windsor, Aristotle Onassis, David Rockefeller, Elizabeth Taylor, Madonna, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, George Clooney, and Naomi Campbell.

Impeccable style and service meet classic Italian charm at this grande dame, which embodies the true, old school spirit of Milan, especially during Fashion Week when supermodels, designers and their entourages throng the place—especially its famed Principe Bar.

Courtesy The Dorchester Collection

Now as part of a recently introduced series of exclusive new destination experiences, Dorchester has made the Dolce Vita-esque Principe Bar even more of a hot spot thanks to new activations and its very own brand of gin, which is as elegant a spirit as the hotel itself.

More Maxim Videos

Courtesy Dorchester Collection

The bar has long been known for its handcrafted cocktails, cool but classic atmosphere, and glam interiors by designer-to-the-stars Thierry Despont. And now the Principe Bar has inaugurated a new collaboration with renowned local mixologists Marco Russo and Daniele Celli, co-founders of iconic Milanese speakeasy 1930.

Courtesy Dorchester Collection

“Together, the duo is revamping the cocktail program at Principe Bar and repositioning the bar’s concept in a more contemporary way,” as the hotel puts it. “Russo and Celli have hand-selected a team of bartenders among the most successful on the European scene, and are developing a menu of locally-inspired seasonal cocktails with creative and unexpected spins on the classics.”

Courtesy Dorchester Collection

One standout is the the saffron-based signature cocktail “El Milanese,” which “emphasizes the relationship with the city and Milanese tradition.” The mixology duo are also planning to launch an “internal laboratory” for the creation of special ingredients and infusions to be used in their cocktails, upping the ante even more.

Courtesy Dorchester Collection

That might seem like enough innovation for one season, but Principe di Savoia also just launched its own signature Principe Gin. “Made exclusively for the hotel by the Cillario & Marazzi distillery in the Varese Prealps [near Lake Maggiore], the artisanal gin pays tribute to the city and its history.” The limited-edition gin’s label was designed by London artist Jordan Nelson and is “inspired by Milanese lifestyle, culture and fashion.”

Courtesy The Dorchester Collection

Elsewhere at the posh property the hotel has debuted new luxury experiences for guests, including private access to some of Milan’s most celebrated attractions. “Highlights include private, after-hours access to the iconic Duomo cathedral with the opportunity to organize a private organ concert, as well as Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘The Last Supper’, one of the world’s most famous and influential murals,” they note.

Courtesy Dorchester Collection

Other offerings include a “guided design and architecture tour of Milan’s top architectural marvels, including a private visit with well-known designers such as Patricia Urquiola or Nina Yashar; and behind-the-scenes tours of Milanese landmarks such as the 15th century Sforzcesco Castle where da Vinci once worked, and La Scala Theatre, widely regarded as one of the leading operas and ballet houses in the world.”

Courtesy Dorchester Collection

Of course you never need to leave the hotel if you so desire. The Principe di Savoia’s Acanto Restaurant and Il Salotto are the epitome of fine Italian dining. And on the hotel’s tenth floor you’ll find a fitness and beauty center, complete with a swimming pool boasting amazing views of Milan. Each of the property’s 301 rooms and suites meanwhile is “undeniably Italian and full of unique character, a place for you to immerse yourself in the authentic vitality of this stylish city.”

Courtesy Dorchester Collection

The hotel’s interiors are designed to “represent the epitome of classic Italian glamour…. Rich fabrics adorn antique furniture, heavy silk curtains frame the windows, and the many artistic details remind you that you’re in the home of Italian design.” Over the years the hotel has collaborated with many well-known designers including Celeste Dell’Anna, who designed the Imperial Suites, and London-based Francesca Basu, who “paid tribute to La Scala famously opulent design” with her restoration of the Principe Suites.

Courtesy Dorchester Collection

The most decadent interiors are found in the awe-inspiring, 5,400-sq.-ft. Presidential Suite, designed by American architect Michael Stallia, known as the most exclusive accommodation in all of Milan. Inspired by famous places in Italy, it has he marble floors reminiscent of St Mark’s Basilica in Venice, mosaics inspired by Pompeiian villas, and wall sconces “straight out of the 17th century,” as well as a gorgeous private pool and spa.

Courtesy Dorchester Collection

The Principe di Savoia became part of the Dorchester Collection in 2003, and the company soon enacted a series of stunning restorations “led by world-renowned architects and designers.” The aim was to make it a “airy oasis amongst the urban landscape, where modern luxury is woven through traditional Milanese design.”

Mission accomplished.