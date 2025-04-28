Florence, Italy’s Coolest New Luxury Hotel Was Once A Private Palazzo

The stylish, five-star Hotel La Gemma is home to a world-class restaurant and state-of-the-art spa.

Courtesy Hotel La Gemma

The historic center of Florence for all its charms, has fewer boutique luxury hotels than you might think. There just isn’t the real estate for major brands to move in, for one thing, and there are lots of restrictions on what can be done in a UNESCO World Heritage site. So when something new does open in Italy’s birthplace of the renaissance it’s well worth checking out. That’s doubly true of Hotel La Gemma, a five-star, family operated gem (ahem) in a 19th-century palazzo, aka private former mansion of epic proportions. A hotel of this caliber would be a hit anywhere; in a magical setting like this, not really known for stylish, cool hotels, it’s truly a breath of fresh air and a more-than-welcome addition to the town, with a world-class spa and restaurant to boot.

Courtesy Hotel La Gemma

Designed to be the “perfect balance of contemporary luxury and traditional Florentine elegance,” it also boasts an incredibly convenient location within the historic Palazzo Paoletti on Via Calimala, surrounded by the city’s most iconic landmarks and stylish shopping streets. Just steps away you have the Piazza della Repubblica, the Ponte Vecchio, Piazza del Duomo, and Via de’ Tornabuoni, to name a few.

Courtesy Hotel La Gemma

Had the hotel merely decided to restore the original interiors, it would just be a beautiful place to stay. Upping the design quotient with a glamorous Art Deco-inspired decor scheme, replete with jewel tones anchored by deep shades of green, was the well-considered decision of the distinguished Florentine Cecchi family, who “share a wealth of experience in the arts, architecture, fashion, and design”—now extended to luxury hospitality with first-class service and five-star amenities.

Courtesy Hotel La Gemma

“A hospitality venture could hardly ask for a more auspicious setting than a 19th-century Florentine villa that once housed the Guild of Hoteliers,” as the Michelin Guide notes, adding that the rooms and suites “effortlessly mix period architecture and Deco elegance with a graphic contemporary sensibility.” All in all, they opine, it strikes “balances that are difficult to achieve: luxurious but not ostentatious, central but not busy, memorable but not eccentric.”

Courtesy Hotel La Gemma

The subterranean Allure Spa meanwhile offers everything from a Turkish bath to ultra-modern treatments by Biologique Recherche. And while the spa and suites are a “chic refuge from the city, La Gemma’s restaurant and bar are places where travelers and locals connect. Luca’s by Paulo Airaudo updates Florentine classics for a modern palate, and Luca’s Bar is a perfectly stylish cocktail bar.”

Courtesy Hotel La Gemma

In addition to a color palette inspired by the city’s famed Duomo cathedral, you’ll find rich marbles, refined fabrics, and bold geometric patterns throughout, all custom and very Instagrammable. The hotel graciously extends over five floors of the palazzo, with posh accommodations including a selection of rooms and suites, several featuring private terraces overlooking the city. All are impeccably finished with vibrant silk wall coverings, Italian bed linens, and marble bathrooms furnished by Devon & Devon with ceramics by Gio Ponti.

Courtesy Hotel La Gemma

Top of the top drawer are the impressive Prestige Suites with open-plan kitchens and living space, a favorite with visitors from the worlds of arts, fashion, design and architecture. The property’s 24-hour Golden Key Concierge is available to tailor-make unique experiences, bespoke activities, and VIP excursions, including exclusive access to private artisan workshops, design studios, art collections, perfumeries, wineries, and more.

Courtesy Hotel La Gemma

At the heart of Hotel La Gemma is Luca’s restaurant and lounge, continuing the Art Deco theme in an even more appealing manner. Gentle arches divide the space into attractive dining areas, while the paneled walls, open wine cellar, and handcrafted bookcases add warmth, character, and charm. The concept of Luca’s gourmet menu was created by talented chef Paulo Airaudo, one of Tuscany’s most acclaimed culinary talents.

Airaudo, of Italian-Argentinian descent, has racked up several Michelin stars over the years and owns over a dozen highly-prized restaurants around the world. The chef’s vision is to “honor the classic traditions of Florentine cuisine, yet reinterpret them with a strong, contemporary vision that is both authentic and innovative.” Celebrating locally sourced Tuscan ingredients, menus at Luca’s pay homage to much-loved, classic Florentine dishes, given a modern twist and presented with exceptional artistry.

Courtesy Hotel La Gemma

A standout menu item is the tagliolini with goat butter, anchovies, Sorrento lemon and Oscietra caviar. Courses are available à la carte, though most opt for Airaudo’s tasting menu with impeccable wine piarings. “The concept of fine dining is evolving,” the property notes. “People desire happy places where they can have fun and spend pleasant moments.”

Courtesy Hotel La Gemma

Perfectly complementing the restaurant is Luca’s Lounge, with a stylish cocktail bar and stunning chequerboard marble floor. Nostalgic velvet seating is perfect for cozying up for the night and listening to the soothing notes of vintage jazz. The lounge is ideal for sampling a signature cocktail such as a Negroni, or a summer-scented Sgroppino—”essentially a decadent slush-puppy for adults,” the property notes. Guests can also enjoy a mixology masterclass in this elegant environment.

Courtesy Hotel La Gemma

La Gemma, with just over 30 rooms and suites, also boasts a breathtaking rooftop terrace with panoramic views of Florence’s most iconic landmarks, ideal for dining or drinking al fresco when the weather turns warm. And the aforementioned Allure spa is a tranquil space designed to restore the mind, body, and soul. Featuring a boutique wellness area, Turkish bath, hydromassage bath, ice shower, and two therapy rooms, this is the perfect place to unwind after a full day of exploring Florence’s myriad cultural attractions. Small wonder the property was recently named one of Condé Nast Traveler’s Best Hotels in Florence.