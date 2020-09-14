Rent 'The Fresh Prince of Bel Air' Mansion on Airbnb for $30 a Night

Airbnb

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air fans will soon be able stay in the the legendarily fly Los Angeles mansion that helped launch Will Smith's career, courtesy of Airbnb.

Beginning September 29, Smith’s wing of his on-screen auntie and uncle's house will be available to book for just $30 a night. After enjoying a virtual welcome from Smith’s former musical partner DJ Jazzy Jeff, guests will have access to a private pool, elegant dining room, and Smith's bedroom, where they'll be able to lace up a pair of Air Jordans and try on a retro outfit.

“Ready for the freshest staycation ever?" Smith (or a representative for Smith) wrote in the Airbnb description. "If this place looks familiar that’s because it’s just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway. I’m back. And this time, I’m handing you the keys so you’ll have my wing of the mansion all to yourself."

Interested guests should note that house rules are in strict adherence with COVID-19 guidelines. Unfortunately, only Los Angeles County residents will be able to make reservations for either October 2, October 5, October 8, October 11 or October 14.

News of the nostalgic Airbnb offering comes days after Smith announced that streaming service Peacock recently ordered two seasons of a Fresh Prince reboot on YouTube, which he will executive produce.

"Set in modern-day America, BEL-AIR is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90's sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air," according to a new release obtained by CNN.

"With a reimagined vision, BEL-AIR will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show."

Visit Airbnb's website to learn more about "The Freshest Los Angeles Mansion Around."