The Top 15 Hotel Brands, According To A Luxury Travel Service

From the Four Seasons to the Mandarin Oriental, these are the best hotel brands to book a luxe stay with in 2025.

(Courtesy LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence)

For those planning getaways not around location but five-star service and opulent amenities, LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence has compiled a list of the top 15 hospitality brands to consider. The UK-based members-only organization caters to affluent travelers, providing detailed reports on hotels, restaurants, spas and nightlife. Researchers extend their efforts past just reporting on independently funded stays to engaging with a wide range of stakeholders, from CEOs of rated brands to thousands of management personnel, staff and guests.

To rank the world’s top 15 luxury hotel brands, LTI identified 130 key touchpoints relevant to the luxury hotel sector that encompass entire brands, not just individual properties. Each touchpoint was assigned a weighted score, culminating in a maximum of 4,663 points. Ongoing investments and their effective utilization, particularly concerning new properties and the refurbishment of existing ones, were considered carefully.

In light of LTI’s latest report, company founder Micahel Crompton elaborated on the state of the luxury hotel industry. “In 2023, we raised a concern about the evident global shortage of exceptional management and staff to match the substantial investments in increasingly impressive ultra-luxury properties. This mismatch between capital investment and human resource development is now becoming critical and, if not addressed, it could threaten the reputation of several top-tier brands. Relying on well-meaning but inexperienced locals under the guise of offering a ‘sense of place’ or ‘relaxed luxury’ is no longer acceptable. Today’s discerning luxury traveler demands and deserves flawless service and professional management.”

He continued, “While there is no single quick fix, it is essential for brands to proactively invest from the outset, ideally during the construction phase, to recruit and train management and staff. This investment would allow them to align with the brand’s ethos and service expectations by gaining experience at more established properties. As part of our commitment to tracking excellence in the sector, LTI will significantly update its algorithm from 2026 onward to monitor how brands are confronting this challenge.”

LTI makes a point of informing its audience that they are not in the travel business—they don’t sell vacation packages, host booking engines, or even advertise. Membership fees are its only source of revenue—interested parties can join here using the code INVITE350, which has a $350 value.

Check out LTI’s list of the World’s Best Luxury Hotel Brands 2025 below:

15. Raffles

(Raffles Boston)

As a cornerstone of Accor’s luxury portfolio, Raffles Hotels & Resorts operates a collection of properties known for historical significance and local cultural immersion. The brand is recognized for its iconic flagship hotel in Singapore and for creating unique “legendary” guest experiences that often involve fine art and a sense of place.

14. Banyan Tree

(Courtesy LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence)

Part of the Banyan Tree Group, this brand focuses on high-end, ecologically sensitive resorts and spas. With properties often set in natural surroundings like rainforests or deserts, Banyan Tree is noted for its emphasis on sustainability, wellness, and a “sanctuary for the senses” philosophy.

13. Peninsula

(Courtesy LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence)

The Peninsula Hotels, an offshoot of the Hong Kong and Shanghai Hotels group, operates a small but highly regarded portfolio of luxury properties. Known for a blend of classic elegance and modern technology, the brand is celebrated for its grand lobbies, opulent interiors, and a distinct Asian heritage.

12. Dorchester Collection

(Courtesy LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence)

Owned by the Brunei Investment Agency, the Dorchester Collection is a global portfolio of nine iconic, landmark hotels, including The Dorchester in London and the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris. The group is defined by its reputation for timeless luxury and a commitment to preserving the unique character of each of its historic properties.

11. Belmond

(Courtesy LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence)

Acquired by LVMH in 2019, Belmond operates a collection of luxury hotels, trains, river cruises, and safari lodges. The brand specializes in curated travel experiences that celebrate heritage and culture, with notable assets including the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express train and Hotel Cipriani in Venice.

10. Four Seasons

(Four Seasons Koh Samui)

Since its founding in 1961, Four Seasons has become a global leader in luxury hospitality with over 120 properties worldwide. The brand is defined by its consistent, high-standard of personalized service and is a joint venture between founder Isadore Sharp, Bill Gates’ Cascade Investment, and Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s Kingdom Holding Company.

9. Auberge Resorts

(Courtesy LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence)

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of intimate, boutique hotels and resorts primarily located in the Americas and Europe. The brand focuses on “one-of-a-kind” experiences that connect guests to the local environment and culture through custom-designed properties and curated activities.

8. Rocco Forte

(Courtesy LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence)

Founded in 1996 by Sir Rocco Forte and his sister Olga Polizzi, this is a family-run collection of 15 luxury hotels and private villas located in Europe’s most significant cities and destinations. The brand’s identity is rooted in its Italian and British heritage, with a strong emphasis on interior design that reflects the local culture.

7. One&Only

(Courtesy LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence)

One&Only is a brand of ultra-luxury resorts primarily located in tropical or remote destinations. The brand, which is part of Kerzner International, is known for its spectacular locations, exceptional architecture, and for offering a high degree of privacy and exclusivity.

6. Rosewood

(Courtesy LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence)

Acquired by Hong Kong-based Rosewood Hotel Group, the brand operates a collection of hotels with a distinctive residential-style feel. Rosewood is recognized for its “A Sense of Place” philosophy, where each property’s design and service are specifically tailored to the local history, culture, and geography.

5. Six Senses

(Courtesy LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence)

Owned by InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Six Senses is a luxury brand known for its commitment to sustainability, wellness, and a remote, eco-friendly approach to hospitality. Its properties often feature organic gardens, wellness programs, and a focus on integrating with the natural environment.

4. Oetker Collection

(Courtesy LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence)

The Oetker Collection is a portfolio of “Masterpiece Hotels” owned and managed by the German Oetker family. Its properties, such as Le Bristol Paris and Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, are known for their historical significance, prestigious locations, and a legacy of refined, traditional European hospitality.

3. Bulgari

(Courtesy LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence)

Bulgari Hotels & Resorts is a luxury brand and joint venture between Italian jeweler Bulgari and Marriott International. The properties are noted for their contemporary Italian design, often featuring dramatic architecture and high-end materials that reflect the brand’s jewelry heritage.

2. Aman

(Courtesy LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence)

Aman is a privately-held company known for its exclusive and minimalist resorts located in remote and culturally rich destinations. The brand is famous for its discreet, highly personalized service and low-density properties, which often have a small number of rooms to ensure maximum privacy and seclusion.

1. Mandarin Oriental

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Mandarin Oriental operates a portfolio of luxury hotels, resorts, and residences globally. The brand is distinguished by its dual Asian heritage and a reputation for legendary service that combines a sophisticated, modern style with traditional hospitality.