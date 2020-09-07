Here's How To Win Free Mexican Resort Vacations Every Year for 20 Years

All-inclusive getaways at four and five-star hotels could be yours.

A tropical beach resort hotel Infinity pool in Cancun, Riviera Maya, Mexico. Yin Yang/Getty Images

Here's the deal: Hotel operators with interests along the Caribbean coast of Mexico have joined forces to provide one hell of a prize contest. The winners get an all-inclusive vacation for two at a killer resort yearly through 2040.

There will be two winners, ultimately, and each can plan on an annual five-night stay for the next 20 years at a top-tier resort in a gorgeous tropical location such as Cancun or Cozumel. The all-inclusives will be handled with gift certificates, reports Travel and Leisure (T&L).

Here are details from T&L:

Entries are being accepted via Instagram and TikTok. And while you can enter on both platforms, you can only win on one. To enter, upload a photo or video inspired by the Mexican Caribbean, tag @Come2MexicanCaribbean and use the hashtag #Come2MexicanCaribbean.

This is what the contest sponsors are looking for in post content, and for some, it might be a problem: "[Show] the world your trips to the Mexican Caribbean, get inspired, and share with everybody an original way to travel and live your vacation." It seems to imply you need to have already visited one of these locations.

Travel and Leisure reports that the "Mexican Caribbean officially reopened for tourism June 8" after closure due to the worldwide novel coronavirus pandemic, "but tourists have been slow to trickle back in."

And that's bad, because as T&L notes, "[tourism] is the area’s major industry and is down more than 50 percent."

So tourist party places that are usually hopping about now—like Cancun—have taken a big financial punch in the gut.

It's important that you have friends who are ready to engage with whatever you post on Instagram or TikTok, as T&L reports that "contest organizers will select the posts with most likes, comments, and shares."

Those selections will be made on November 9, 2020, and winners will be announced on November 27. Learn more here: come2mexicancaribbean.com.