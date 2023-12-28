How Lyford Cay Became A Bahamian Haven For The Rich & Famous

Posh properties at this exclusive Bahamian retreat can fetch prices ranging from $5 million to over $40 million.

(Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

As a hushed haven for the world’s elite, Lyford Cay’s illustrious history is as vivid and vibrant as its turquoise-tinted Bahamas backdrop. Lyford Cay’s story begins in 1966 when E.P. Taylor, a Canadian brewery tycoon, purchased the island. It quickly became a sanctuary for global celebrities, politicians, and business magnates.

The privacy-seeking likes of Frank Sinatra, Sean Connery, Prince Rainier and Princess Grace of Monaco were known to favor the island’s shores. Lyford’s members have included a smattering of Greek shipping heirs, Henry Ford II, the Aga Khan, the Paleys, and the Bacardis; and all of their peers to this day keep to themselves, even in the era of social media swirling back on the continent.

The world-renowned gated residential community lies on the western tip of New Providence. Real estate prices on Lyford Cay are as staggering and commanding as the views. With oceanfront estates boasting meticulously landscaped gardens and private beaches, owning a piece of this prized paradise is a symbol of prestige for those in the know.

Properties here often fetch prices that certainly turn heads, ranging from $5 million to well over $40 million. At the heart of the enclave is Lyford Cay Club, an unapologetic bastion of luxury, leisure, and the pursuit of links-loving joy. Offering members access to a world-class golf course designed by Rees Jones, a stylish marina for yachts of all sizes, and a spectacular private beach with impeccable service.

The club’s culinary chops are equally impressive, gourmet cuisine and a serene ambiance all its own. What truly sets Lyford Cay above other lifestyle communities is its exclusivity. Membership is by invitation only, ensuring residents enjoy a private paradise away from the prying eyes of the outside world. Personal space and security is paramount here, and the tranquil atmosphere is carefully cultivated and preserved. Lyford Cay isn’t a mere destination; it’s a mantra and way of life for those who truly and sincerely crave barefoot luxury.

Step Aboard Jet Nassau, The Caribbean’s Premiere Private Jet Service

A-listers arrive in the Bahamas in style via private jet, and increased demand has led Jet Aviation Nassau to establish a fixed-base operation in Nassau with full executive privileges that can accommodate everything from a small plane up to a Boeing 747 or 777. In January 2020, the company rebranded as Jet Nassau and maintains its status as an Air Elite brand.

Charles Bowe, Head of Operations, Jet Nassau, tells us, “The Bahamas is a popular destination for the well-heeled, corporate, entertainment and sports world and the demand for private aviation services is at its strongest level for years. Jet Nassau offers first class aviation services, family owned and operated, and the company is proud to be the first Fixed Based Operator (FBO) in the Bahamas that is fully owned by Bahamians.”

(Jet Nassau)

The facility boasts a modern terminal with all the amenities a discerning traveler could desire. A team of highly-skilled technicians ensures aircraft are in impeccable condition, making it a preferred destination for aircraft owners and operators. From spacious lounges adorned with plush furnishings to concierge services that cater to every whim, Jet Nassau features over 500,000-sq.-ft. of ramp space and includes onsite Bahamas Customs and Immigration available 24 hours, concierge service, computerized flight planning, pilot lounge, executive lounges, conference room, courtesy offices, on-site car rental and 20,000 square feet of hangar space.

With its world-class services and stunning tropical surroundings, Jet Nassau stands as a glamorous outpost in the aviation industry. But what truly sets Jet Nassau apart is its location. Situated in the Bahamas, travelers are treated to breathtaking views of crystal-clear waters and pristine beaches.