How To Plan The Perfect Stay In Tulum’s Majestic New National Park

Partying is basically against the law in the Jaguar National Park zone. But here’s why you should stay there anyway.

Currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, Mezzanine, one of the very first boutique luxury hotels to open in Tulum, has certainly seen some changes in the small Mexican beach town over the years. One item that is currently making an impact is the newly inaugurated Jaguar Park. The park officially opened in September 2024, just one of the government’s projects to promote tourism, and protect the flora and fauna in the area. New rules have been brought in to prevent visitors from bringing anything that could harm the area, beach vendors are now banned and there are plans to eventually make the area a car free zone, with only electric vehicles and bikes allowed.

To ensure the park rules are followed, the National Guard has been posted at the entrance, making the area the safest place to stay in Tulum. While not everyone is thrilled with the new park and its rules, Mezzanine and its sister property, Mi Amor, both located within the protected area see several upsides. In many ways, this shift is a throwback to when Mezzanine first opened—before the rise of raucous music festivals, when the area primarily attracted eco-conscious travelers seeking tranquility and connection with nature.

Both Mezzanine and Mi Amor are part of Colibri Boutique Hotels, a group deeply committed to sustainability, making this transition a natural fit. As an indicator that the park zone’s ecosystem is recovering, visitors have commented on fewer crowds, clearer air and even the fact that more fireflies can be seen in the evenings. Many believe that this part of Tulum has come full circle—back to its original charm, but with the added benefits of responsible tourism and conservation.

Jaguar Park encompasses about 2,470 acres dedicated to “cultural, historical, and environmental conservation.” The project includes reforesting an old airfield and creating a connection between the recently inaugurated Mayan Train, a museum, and the Tulum archaeological zone. There is a fee to enter the park but guests of the two hotels have that included in their stay.

Tulum’s famous archaeological ruins are in fact located within the park zone, making them super convenient to visit for anyone staying at Mezzanine or Mi Amor. With nature making strides and reclaiming land once trampled on by beach club-going partiers, the area now feels like a true retreat from the outside world.

In addition, “the limited access to the area gives it an added layer of privacy and safety, which creates a feeling of exclusivity,” making every stay into a VIP experience, Colibri notes. That enhances the inclusion of both properties in the Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) association of the best boutique stays on the planet, as well as the Mr & Mrs Smith hotel collection.

The nine-room, adults-only Mezzanine is so named because it sits above a famous stretch of Tulum beach, with incredible views stretching almost to the ruins. It’s sinuous plunge pool snakes through the property, and its restaurant is one of the most popular in town, specializing in authentic Thai cuisine, and craft cocktails designed to match the beautiful setting.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Mi Amor meanwhile is a contemporary, incredibly romantic 17-room hotel perched on a rocky cliff overlooking the coast. The adults-only property offers a mix of oceanfront and garden/pool-facing rooms, a spa, swimming pool, and nearby beach, as well as a beautiful restaurant where some of the tables are positioned in the shallow end of the pool.

Both properties are known for impeccable service, and many of the guests are repeat customers, reserving their favorite suites well in advance. Colibri fosters a family-like feeling at its properties that goes beyond the usual catchphrase of service with a smile into something with a meaningful connection.

Even before the creation of the park zone, sustainability was long a core value for the entire Colibri Boutique Hotels group. “Each property is guided by a biologist to ensure their eco programs are meaningful and impactful,” the brand says, and the carbon footprint is kept as small as possible while catering ton guests’ comfort.

“The breathtaking locations of Mezzanine and Mi Amor are truly unique, nestled between the Caribbean Sea and the lush jungle,” notes Laura Diver, Colibri’s longtime marketing director. “Just five minutes from Tulum’s iconic archaeological site and within easy reach of the vibrant energy of Tulum’s busiest spots, they offer guests the perfect balance—immersing in the action when desired, then retreating to their own serene paradise to disconnect and recharge.”

Diver notes that plans for development of the park zone project include “stunning jungle viewing platforms, walking and cycling paths, and a museum dedicated to celebrating Mayan culture, offering visitors and our guests a deeper connection to the region’s history and environment.”

With the recently-opened Tulum airport up and running, it’s easier than ever to plan a trip to Tulum. You don’t even really have to choose between the party scene and the park scene, as it’s easy enough to stay in one and visit the other. However the serenity and natural splendor of staying in the park make a compelling reason to book a suite inside the gates. You may never want to leave.