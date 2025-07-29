How To Travel With Luxury Watches, According To An Expert

Essential tips to secure your favorite timepieces when traveling this summer.

(Patek Philippe/European Watch Company)

Summer travel season is in full swing—and with it comes the natural urge to bring your favorite timepieces along for the ride. But sizzling temperatures, crowded airports, and even unforeseen security threats can turn a carefree trip into a potential watch collector’s nightmare. Whether you’re attending a destination wedding or city-hopping across Europe or Asia, European Watch Company CEO Joshua Ganjei is serving up timely travel tips to help you pack wisely and wear discreetly during your next getaway.

Travel with no more than two watches: one casual, one formal.

(Omega/European Watch Company)

“When packing for summer travel, think versatility. You don’t need to bring your whole collection—just one everyday piece and one for more refined dinners or events. Two watches, max, will serve you well and limit unnecessary risk,” says Ganjei. “For daytime, I default to something vintage like the Omega Speedmaster 2998-3 from the 1960s, which is more difficult for the untrained eye to spot. After the sun sets, when I will most likely be wearing a longer-sleeved shirt, then I may choose something from one of the big brands, maybe something a little flashier like the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5713.”

Leave your best watches at home.

“Sentimental pieces should never leave the safe at home,” Ganjei cautions. “Travel, especially in peak summer, comes with delays, luggage mishaps, and unpredictable environments. If the piece is irreplaceable, it’s not worth the stress.”

Saltwater and sweat are bad for leather straps and vintage dials.

“If you’re heading somewhere hot or coastal, leave the leather at home,” advises Ganjei. “Rubber or metal bracelets can handle humidity, salt, and sunscreen far better—and even then, I always recommend a post-trip service or cleaning to extend the life of your timepiece.”

Keep watches in a padded travel case in your personal carry-on.

“Never check your watches—ever,” Ganjei says firmly. “Invest in a quality padded watch roll or case and keep it with you at all times in your carry-on. That way, you’re in control from takeoff to touchdown.”

Real-time posting of your location can put a target on your back.

“We love seeing our clients enjoying their watches out in the world,” says Ganjei, “but digital discretion is everything. Save your posts for after the trip and avoid tagging exact hotels or cities while you’re there. Unfortunately, thieves scroll too. If you must post, consider Close Friends only, or use a time delay that posts once you’ve moved locations. It could make all the difference.”