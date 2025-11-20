Iceland’s First Beachfront Boutique Hotel Set To Open In January 2026

Dramatically located on a peninsula along Iceland’s south coast, the Black Sand Hotel is designed to harmonize with its surrounding volcanic landscape.

(Black Sand Hotel)

Black Sand Hotel, billed as Iceland’s first and only beachfront boutique hotel, is scheduled to open its doors in January 2026. Dramatically located on a peninsula in the Ölfus region along the country’s south coast, the eye-catching property will feature 70 guestrooms and nine suites designed to harmonize with the surrounding volcanic landscape.

The hotel aims to offer a luxury retreat that balances modern comfort with the raw nature of the region. “With the opening of Black Sand Hotel, we’re setting a new benchmark for hospitality along the Icelandic coast,” said Óskar Vignisson, general manager of Black Sand Hotel. “We’ve designed a peaceful contrast to the wild elements of Iceland, allowing guests to slow down, enjoy the beauty of the hotel and its harmony with the incredible landscape.”

(Black Sand Hotel)

The accommodations feature minimalist interiors emphasizing natural materials and wide windows framing views of the black volcanic beach, the North Atlantic, the Ölfusá River, and surrounding mountains. The property will also serve as the first fully furnished DUX hotel in Iceland. The luxury furniture brand has outfitted the restaurant, public areas, and guestrooms with bespoke pieces.

(Black Sand Hotel)

Dining options include ÓMUR, an 80-seat restaurant serving a daily breakfast buffet and a dinner menu focused on Nordic cuisine that highlights local land and sea ingredients. The ÓMUR Bar will offer bespoke cocktails and seasonal small plates. The hotel will also feature musical elements inspired by Icelandic multi-instrumentalist Ólafur Arnalds.

(Black Sand Hotel)

Wellness amenities include an intimate spa overlooking the volcanic sands, utilizing skincare products from “conscious skin science company” Comfort Zone. Facilities include a sauna, steam room, geothermal hot tubs, and a cold plunge. The Black Sand Hotel is currently offering an opening rate starting at $210 per night for stays through April 2026, which includes breakfast, taxes, and fees. Reservations are available at blacksandhotel.is. Check out a first look at the unique beachfront getaway’s renderings and an actual guest room photo above.