Ikonic Yachts Is Offering Benetti Charter Cruises Through The Caribbean’s Hottest Destinations

Forty meters from stem to stern, this state-of-the-art watercraft features Benetti’s revolutionary Oasis deck, a stunning 90 square meter aft deck with a seven square meter infinity pool.

(Ikonic Yachts)

If you’ve got a spare quarter of a million dollars lying around and a yearning for over-the-top yacht life, consider heading to Ikonic Yachts’ latest charter luxury launch. For $255,000/week, Ikonic Yachts is offering their 2024 Benetti Oasis superyacht Contigo to charter through the warm weather season. With only 15% of yachts in the world meeting Ikonic standards, you’re guaranteed the highest standard of sea-worthy vessels.

Forty meters from stem to stern, this state-of-the-art watercraft features Benetti’s revolutionary Oasis deck, a stunning 90 square meter aft deck with a seven square meter infinity pool. The 14-guest layout centers on a full-beam owner’s suite and includes a private salon, office, walk-in closet, en suite steam showers and soaking tubs, two VIP suites and two twin staterooms, each with pullman berths, as well as a convertible cabin that can be used as a stateroom or wellness space and massage room. And if you’re in the enviable market to own, Contigo is in mint condition and available for purchase for about $28.3 million.

(Ikonic Yachts)

The best destinations on the private charter include Culebra, known for Flamenco Beach, a stunning mile-long curve of golden sand. Or weigh anchor at Vieques off the eastern coast of Puerto Rico for dazzling dive sites and a bioluminescent bay. If the beach is your bliss stop off at Turks & Caicos, or if it’s the volcanic scenery you’re after then it’s St. Lucia for the iconic Pitons offering hiking trails in lush rainforests and snorkeling and diving in psychedelic coral reefs. But everyone knows the best dive is in the Cayman Islands, famous for sites like Eden Rock and sunbathing on Seven Mile Beach, a pristine stretch of sand. Or dock in Curacao for Dutch colonial architecture, vibrant island culture and beautiful beaches, making it the perfect spot for exploring and soaking up the local atmosphere.

(Ikonic Yachts)

The first family office advisory firm in the yachting industry, Ikonic Yachts offers unbiased data-backed bespoke advice tailored to your specific needs. The Ikonic team has circumnavigated the globe inspecting as many as 4,500 yachts available on the charter market, selecting roughly 15 percent of those that meet their rigorous standards. Founded in 2023 with offices in Miami, the full-service yacht firm is the new kid on the block with a whopping $1 billion in transactions over just two years, rapidly becoming the premier choice for discerning yacht enthusiasts. They prioritize client relationships with a strong emphasis on referrals and trusted introductions.