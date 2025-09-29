Inside Casa Maranello, A Ferrari-Themed Florida Mega Mansion

This $55 million ode to the exotic Italian automaker is nestled in Delray Beach’s “Billionaire’s Row.”

(Mike Ruiz/Legendary Productions)

Recently, a mansion made splashy headlines the world over for its record-breaking purchase. And while you might think the draw would be the $55 million that architect and developer Aldo Stark of Prestige Design Homes earned from its sale, it’s actually the abode’s opulent Ferrari-themed design that dropped jaws. Casa Maranello, as it’s so eloquently named, is not only an ode to lavish living, but to the Italian supercar maker whose identity ripples through the DNA of the 2.5- acre lakefront campus like the crimson flags flown by Ferraristi the world over.

(Mike Ruiz/Legendary Productions)

The Prancing Horse obsession starts as soon as you pass the gates and walk by an expansive fountain at the home’s entrance. Floating on the pool-like water, a defiant horse rears on its hind legs—a life-size Ferrari logo fully manifested in bronze. Walk through the imposing front double doors to the grand salon and you’ll see a replica of one of the planet’s most valuable cars centerstage. There in the room’s pole position, a reduced scale Ferrari 250 Testarossa reminds all who enter the abode where its name was born (the Italian city being, of course, the home of Ferrari).

(Mike Ruiz/Legendary Productions)

From that vantage, you can also catch a view of Casa Maranello’s focal point: the 12-car garage, outfitted in photos with a lust-worthy suite of gleaming Ferraris—and a lone Rolls-Royce Phantom. Unfortunately, none of these vehicles are included in the sale, but that’s OK. The glass-walled garage allows the proud owner to park his own collection for stunned onlookers to enjoy from the comforts of the living room, viewed behind glass like an adult-size Hot Wheels collection.

(Mike Ruiz/Legendary Productions)

While Italy plays prime muse, its Douglas Elliman agency states the home was “inspired by European artistry and precision.” And that inspiration emanates not just from Italy but also Switzerland—specifically the iconic “Goldfinger Route,” aka the Swiss Alps’ Furka Pass through which Sean Connery escapes the titular Goldfinger’s goons in his Aston Martin DB5. Located in what is humbly dubbed “Billionaire’s Row” in the prestigious Stone Creek Ranch development of Delray Beach, Florida, Casa Maranello is clearly built with one focus in mind: revelry. But beyond the ample hosting capabilities of the 21,725-squarefoot mansion lies a profound ability to relax, recharge, and meditate.

Casa Maranello was not merely paid for via cash, but was partly swapped for a nearby $26 million mansion. Like trading baseball cards, but for the G800 crowd.

(Mike Ruiz/Legendary Productions)

Despite its hefty price tag, Casa Maranello seems not to have been imagined as a first home, but rather more of a Miami party pad. Small hints to its festive purpose abound: the 20-person Brazilian onyx dining table in the dining room, crystal chandelier-festooned high-ceilings, and a marble-lined 30-foot-long cocktail lounge dubbed the Maranello Bar all seem to suggest Casa Maranello might be more of an afters-at-mine destination for one of Magic City’s sports superstars. Perhaps the perfect pad for Tua Tagovailoa or Bam Adebayo to call home.

Should any of your new friends want to sleep over, the halfdozen bedroom suites, including a pair of primary suites, supply five-star resort levels of comfort. Each boasts walk-in closets and en-suite spa level bathrooms. For your other playmates, you can offer four well-appointed guest suites which still ensure both lavish style and privacy in case anyone should need it.

(Mike Ruiz/Legendary Productions)

Of course there are plenty of distractions outdoors should you want to keep the party going the next day—centered around the 95-foot pool plucked directly from an Aman Resort. Most of the verdant campus looks out onto the glimmering lake, all landscaped for decadent daytime soirées. Drinks can be served from the pool cabana’s bar, which also comes equipped with a full kitchen and bathroom. Or guests can elevate the rest and recovery to the next level by indulging in the home’s insane Bulgari-inspired spa. The five-diamond wellness oasis boasts its own indoor pool, as well as a Himalayan salt room, sauna, and steam room.

If action is more your bag, Casa Maranello also entertains with its own basketball court that doubles for pickleball. There’s even a putting green and its own private soccer field. Because what would a $55-million Ferrari-dedicated mansion be without its own pitch? One amusing detail reported is that Casa Maranello was not merely paid for via cash or loan, but was partly swapped for a nearby $26 million 18,000-square-foot mansion. Like trading baseball cards, but for the G800 crowd.

(Mike Ruiz/Legendary Productions)

This article originally appeared in Maxim’s September/October 2025 issue.