Inside The Private Club That's Like Soho House Meets WeWork

The upscale work/stay/play concept is planning a national rollout.
Author:
Publish date:
A "gallery" workspace at Fitler Club

A "gallery" workspace at Fitler Club

Philadelphia's Fitler Club aims to create a unique space where would-be leaders and achievers can work, stay and play in a luxe, industrial-chic setting. Launched by Equinox Hotels co-founder David Gutstadt in 2019, the sprawling Fitler Club boasts 136,000-square feet of amenities-filled space. 

There's a 14-room hotel, a massive gym and spa, roof deck, screening room, Olympic-size pool, game room with bowling alley and vintage arcade games, virtual golf simulator, multiple eateries overseen by chef Marc Vetri, and more than 34,000 square-feet of workspace and private office suites. 

A Loft Suite 

A Loft Suite 

Located on the banks of Philly's Schuylkill River near the Amtrak-accessible 30th Street Station, Fitler Club execs hope to roll out several more members-only clubs across the country that blend the flexible workspace solutions of WeWork with the luxury lifestyle vibes of Soho House.

The bowling alley inside the Trophy Room 

The bowling alley inside the Trophy Room 

Future Fitler Club off-shoots—locations in Dallas, Boston, Washington D.C. and Toronto have been discussed—will have names that reference their respective home cities ("Fitler" is a nod to Philly's Fitler Square neighborhood). 

Upstairs in the Trophy Room 

Upstairs in the Trophy Room 

Prospective members of the Philly location can apply on the website and fill out an extensive application to join the club, where lower-tier memberships start at more than $5,000-per-year. 

The screening room 

The screening room 

In the meantime, check out a rare peek inside Fitler Club, which is currently operating at a limited capacity due to the pandemic, so it's even more exclusive than usual.

"The Living Room"

"The Living Room"

The Back Bar 

The Back Bar 

A board room at Fitler Club

A board room at Fitler Club

A Fitler Club guest room

A Fitler Club guest room

The lobby

The lobby

The balcony

The balcony

A master suite

A master suite

The terrace

The terrace

No image description

Screen Shot 2021-03-11 at 11.50.58 AM
News

Thieves Swipe $500,000 Richard Mille Watch From L.A. Jeweler in Daring Daylight Heist

Canoo Electric Pickup Promo
Rides

This 600-HP Canoo Electric Pickup Might Be Most Modular Truck Ever

fitler club promo
Travel

Inside The Private Club That's Like Soho House Meets WeWork

Hennessey Performance 2021 McLaren 765LT Promo
Rides

Hennessey Performance's Most Powerful McLaren Ever Is the 1,000-HP 765LT

st-andrews-little-ragged-island-bahamas11_eluyba-promo
Travel

One of the Largest Private Islands in the Bahamas Can Be Yours For $19.5 Million

Kylie Jenner Promo
Entertainment

Kylie Jenner's Latest Swimsuit Video Is Her Most Popular Instagram Post of 2021 So Far

Beam Elevate Promo 3
Sports

Two Former Pro Athletes Launch a Must-Have Hydration Product

rick-ross-coming-2-america-zamunda
Entertainment

'Coming 2 America': The Royal Palace of Zamunda Was Set In Rick Ross' Real House

Elizabeth Banks Promo
Entertainment

Elizabeth Banks to Direct Movie Based on True Story of 'Cocaine Bear'