Inside The Private Club That's Like Soho House Meets WeWork
Philadelphia's Fitler Club aims to create a unique space where would-be leaders and achievers can work, stay and play in a luxe, industrial-chic setting. Launched by Equinox Hotels co-founder David Gutstadt in 2019, the sprawling Fitler Club boasts 136,000-square feet of amenities-filled space.
There's a 14-room hotel, a massive gym and spa, roof deck, screening room, Olympic-size pool, game room with bowling alley and vintage arcade games, virtual golf simulator, multiple eateries overseen by chef Marc Vetri, and more than 34,000 square-feet of workspace and private office suites.
Located on the banks of Philly's Schuylkill River near the Amtrak-accessible 30th Street Station, Fitler Club execs hope to roll out several more members-only clubs across the country that blend the flexible workspace solutions of WeWork with the luxury lifestyle vibes of Soho House.
Future Fitler Club off-shoots—locations in Dallas, Boston, Washington D.C. and Toronto have been discussed—will have names that reference their respective home cities ("Fitler" is a nod to Philly's Fitler Square neighborhood).
Prospective members of the Philly location can apply on the website and fill out an extensive application to join the club, where lower-tier memberships start at more than $5,000-per-year.
In the meantime, check out a rare peek inside Fitler Club, which is currently operating at a limited capacity due to the pandemic, so it's even more exclusive than usual.