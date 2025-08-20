Inside Hotel Yellowstone—Jackson Hole’s First Adults-Only Luxury Getaway

The boutique retreat offers 36 lavish suites spread across four acres, each a masterclass in modern-meets-Western design.

Jackson Hole just got a serious upgrade. Perched high atop the East Gros Ventre Butte, Hotel Yellowstone is the region’s first and only adults-only hotel. Here, sweeping, unobstructed views of the Grand Teton, the Teton Mountain Range, and the Snake River Valley aren’t just photo ops—they’re part of the daily backdrop. The boutique retreat offers 36 lavish suites spread across four acres, each a masterclass in modern-meets-Western design. Expect tailor-made RH furnishings, hand-crafted AntlerWorx light fixtures, Italian-made B&B Italia closets, and Calacatta marble bathrooms with oversized soaking tubs.

Wellness and relaxation take center stage. The serene spa offers red light therapy, an infrared sauna, Himalayan salt treatment booths, and couples’ treatment rooms, while the heated indoor negative-edge pool—complete with floor-to-ceiling retractable windows—serves up mountain breezes with your swim. Fitness fans can hit the Technogym-equipped workout space, while adventure seekers can book curated excursions like a Yellowstone Wildlife Safari, Snake River float paired with a ranch UTV ride and fly fishing, or a whitewater rafting trip with elevated touches.

At the heart of the property is Olivia’s Restaurant and Bar, where the menu reads is brimming with elevated local fare—think Wagyu tenderloin, Elk saltimbocca, Bison ribeye, and locally foraged mushroom pappardelle—all best enjoyed while the Tetons blush in the sunset.

Just minutes from downtown Jackson and the gates of Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks, Hotel Yellowstone offers more than a stay—it’s a basecamp for bucket-list adventures wrapped in five-star comfort. Whether you come for the epic views, world-class dining, or exclusive excursions, this is where Wyoming wilderness meets indulgent escape.