Inside The Goodtime Hotel, Miami's Newest Art Deco Oasis

The pool The Goodtime Hotel

The Goodtime Hotel—the first collaborative lifestyle hotel brand from Miami hospitality guru David Grutman and pop superstar Pharrell Williams—just opened its doors in South Beach.

The 266-room property promises an escapist atmosphere through its reimagined Art Deco aesthetic, which unwinds over a whopping 100,000 square feet of public space.

The Goodtime Hotel stands in a central, historic section of South Beach along the neighborhood’s famed Washington Avenue. To enter the property, guests are guided through a sprawling, airy atrium, and once inside, welcomed by hand-painted hothouse murals, Deco plasterwork, and playful elements masterminded by famed designer, Ken Fulk.

The hotel from above The Goodtime Hotel

The vibe feels nostalgically opulent and very Miami Art Deco, which is emphasized by the resort’s color choices—a playful palette of peach and green—and cheeky design touches throughout each space.

Inside, the standout shared space is the natural oak library, which, according to Willliams, was inspired by Wes Anderson's iconic The Royal Tenenbaums character, Margot Tenenbaum.

The library Goodtime Hotel

The library, intended as a multi-purpose space for coffee or cocktails, is festooned in tones of pink with quirky details such as animal lamps, pineapple-motif cocktail tables, rotary dial phones and tufted sofas. Grutman and Williams wanted it to feel absolutely impossible to not feel happy upon entering.

The lobby The Goodtime Hotel

The hotel's indoor-outdoor restaurant is dubbed Strawberry Moon, named for the lunar phase before summer solstice. The full-service restaurant and bar offers Mediterranean cuisine day-to-night with an array of festive cocktails, and is the true centerpiece of the property. The restaurant is outfitted in a Miami Vice palette of pinks and teals, with pinstripe awnings, scalloped chairs, and wicker light fixtures.

The restaurant leads right to the extensive rooftop deck which stretches across an entire acre, highlighted by two parallel pools tiled in pink and white and surrounded by lush cabanas, lounge chairs, an outdoor bar and a pathway of palm sculptures.

Hotel founders Pharrell Williams and David Grutman The Goodtime Hotel

Grutman—who owns Miami celebrity-favorite nightclubs LIV and Story, and restaurants Komodo, Swan and Papi Steak—is excited to translate his expertise in nightlife and entertainment to his new stay-and-play resort.

To no surprise, the opening week has already drawn celebrities like superstar deejay David Guetta and more. When asked what we could expect in terms of programming both at the pool and Strawberry Moon, Grutman countered, “Come on, it’s us.”

“We want The Goodtime Hotel to impart a feeling of both revitalization and that rare, exciting thrill that takes over when you discover something special,” says Williams.

“It’s that adrenaline-fueled sensation of entering a whole new setting and a whole new mindset. This place will provide a natural good time, for all who come through.”

A guest room The Goodtime Hotel

Guest rooms range from Queen bed accommodations to suites, boasting direct views west to Biscayne Bay or east to the Atlantic Ocean, guaranteeing Instagram-worthy sunrise and sunsets.

Each of The Goodtime Hotel’s rooms come complete with custom bedding, bespoke drapes (including a blackout option, in the event you need a few more hours to recharge), leopard-print benches, Sicilian Ortigia bath amenities, and a leopard print bathrobe. Throughout guest corridors, a carpet woven with mock wet footprints evokes the playful charm of Miami Beach.

Pool cabanas Goodtime Hotel

Guests at The Goodtime Hotel will also enjoy its 45,000 square feet of ground floor retail, an outdoor jungle gym, and indoor fitness center complete with MyBeast and Peloton equipment.

Through whimsy décor and modern, Miami-esque amenities, The Goodtime Hotel promotes equal parts happy pursuits and relaxed escapism, all within an everything-at-your-fingertips tropical oasis, making the hotel a utopic destination for both hedonistic revelry and laidback R&R.