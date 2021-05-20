Inside 'Money, Baby!'—The Baller New Sports Betting Club in Las Vegas

A new sports betting and nightlife destination is set to roll the dice at the recently-opened Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas, and we've got the best look yet inside the buzzy gaming venue.

As the first Sin City project from hospitality firm Clive Collective, Money, Baby! will serve up sports betting, fine dining, and nightclubbing all under one roof.

“It’s seven days a week, bar and restaurant and nightlife, and knowing what is happening in today’s market in sports betting, we wanted to change the game and create a fun atmosphere with a strong nightlife component added to watching sports," partner Mikis Troyan tells the Las Vegas Sun.

Spanning multiple levels and 15,000-square feet, the space will boast plenty of amenities and attractions, including an in-venue sportsbook, 200 HDTV screens, two DJ booths, high-tech golf simulators, a stand-up shuffleboard game, private dining room, and a 5,550-square-foot patio leading to the newly-renovated Virgin pool complex.

Take the best look yet inside Money, Baby!--set to open June 11--via the photos and video above.