This 'Invisible House' Is An Eye-Tricking Desert Retreat

Demi Lovato is among the VIPs who've rented the mirrored getaway near California's Joshua Tree.

Invisible House

A mirror-clad "Invisible House" that looks like a toppled New York City skyscraper is currently available to rent outside California's iconic Joshua Tree National Park.

Invisible House

Dezeen reports that the eye-tricking, steel-framed structure was designed by movie producer Chris Hanley (Spring Breakers, American Psycho, The Virgin Suicides) and architect Tomas Osinski. A series of elevating cylindrical concrete columns form a cantilever on the uneven desert terrain.

Invisible House

Inside is 5,500 square feet of living space, most of which is occupied by a continuous entertainment areas. A central 100-foot-long indoor swimming pool that stretches along the entirety of the west wall runs a multi-colored light show at night.

Invisible House

Interior shots reveal that the mirrored walls are one-way, providing occupants with uninterrupted views of the isolated 90-acre plot on which the Invisible House resides.

Invisible House

Other features include a 222-square-foot projection wall for enjoying movies and television, a modern kitchen equipped with two ovens, a heating drawer and a dedicated refrigerator and freezer, three guest bedrooms and bathrooms, and a Master Suite featuring a free-standing tub.

Invisible House

The Invisible House's undeniable allure also attracts celebrity clientele like Demi Lovato. TMZ reports that the "I Love Me" singer recently spent a weekend at the property with her boyfriend, actor Max Ehrich.

"Had an amazing weekend in the magical desert of Joshua Tree with my love," Lovato captioned an Instagram gallery, adding that work had called her to the location.

Invisible House

The Invisible House listed on Peerspace with a rate of $1,750 per hour for events, but Business Insider reports that small groups can book a day-long stay for $5,000. Click here to learn more.