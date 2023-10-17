Joshua Tree Country Club Is The California Desert’s Hottest New Luxury Retreat

Joshua Tree Country Club has been described as a “Wes Anderson meets Soho House” desert playground.

John Davis / Courtesy Foxden Hospitality

The other day we told you about Desert Doghouse, the super-cool, rock star-style luxury retreat next to California’s Joshua Tree National Park. Now Foxden Hospitality, which manages the posh property, is offering another luxe escape in the storied locale that has a totally different, though no less appealing vibe.

With a putting green, tennis and croquet courts, and a swimming pool, the property—tucked away in the heart of Joshua Tree’s Coyote Hole, a key attraction filled with ancient petroglyphs—is aptly named Joshua Tree Country Club. It’s the latest venture from Foxden Hospitality founders and tastemakers Dale and Brookelyn Fox.

Ben Cope / Courtesy Foxden Hospitality. Model: Sveta Buldakova @svetagoingmad

The look of Joshua Tree Country Club, a design collaboration between Foxden Hospitality, John Davis and Vanessa Schreiber, is best described “Wes Adams meets Soho House” in a surreal desert setting. The interiors feature a collection of “bespoke wallpapers, lush fabrics and vintage country club-inspired artwork,” while the living room is embellished with two vintage mirrors made from original windows from the iconic Flatiron Building in NYC.

Photo: Brian Ashby @briansperspective

Overlooking the sweeping mountains from the floor-to-ceiling windows, the kitchen is our favorite room, and opens onto the living area and the pool deck. “Joshua Tree Country Club is the ultimate desert oasis, ideal for large families or groups of friends with a penchant for the unusual or curious explorers looking for exceptional opulence amidst nature’s sand-filled bounty,” Brookelyn Fox tells us.

Courtesy Foxden Hospitality

“We wanted to create a hotel-like experience while preserving the secludedness and inimitable luxury afforded by a private villa.” “When everyone goes right, we go left,” adds Dale Fox. “The market was getting saturated with BoHo-chic clones. So we decided to give Joshua Tree something no one has ever seen before in terms of visual richness, texture, and experiential storytelling.”

Ben Cope / Courtesy Foxden Hospitality. Model: Sveta Buldakova @svetagoingmad

With all of the activities to choose from, and a special “pro shop” to house all the sports equipment, “Amenities on property are designed so you can be as active as you want or delight in doing absolutely nothing,” Brookelyn Fox notes. “Either way, you’ll have a memorable, once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Ben Cope / Courtesy Foxden Hospitality. Model: Sveta Buldakova @svetagoingmad

These amenities include a tournament-grade croquet lawn, a three-hole putting green, a competition-level tennis and pickle ball court. On the back side of the nine-acre property there’s an outdoor pool/spa and firepit overlooking the valley and the mountains beyond—best enjoyed while lounging on the oversized double-queen cabana wrapped in plush Belgian linen.

“Should you need a more indulgent experience, Foxden has a ‘Magic Menu’ of services ranging from private chef dinners to massage therapy, professional tennis or pickleball lessons, personal astronomy guides and sound bath healing sessions,” the Foxes note.

Brandon Vogt / Courtesy Foxden Hospitality

Sleeping up to eight guests, the property’s three Suites are each inspired by a country-club sport (Tennis Suite, Croquet Suite, and Pool Suite aka the master bedroom), and utilize sustainable mattresses by Nest Bedding draped in soft linens by Matouk. With shades of forest green, navy and pink painted throughout by artist Michaela Kary, they abound in quirky design elements—from a headboard made from tennis rackets to sets of croquet mallets and balls hung on the walls.

Ben Cope / Courtesy Foxden Hospitality. Model: Sveta Buldakova @svetagoingmad

There is also a secret library / champagne room in the house. And as a reward for discovering this private lounge—the location is not revealed—Foxden will even “hand letter guests’ names onto the spines of books that adorn the walls of this hidden gem, forever leaving their mark on Joshua Tree’s best kept secret.”