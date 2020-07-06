Sleep Among Elephants in The 'Jungle Bubble' Suites of Thailand

Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort

While most travelers won't be ready to take long international flights anytime soon, one enterprising jungle resort in Northern Thailand is hoping to lure guests with a truly unique wildlife experience. The Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort now offers two "Jungle Bubble" suites designed for up-close elephant sightings.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The transparent Jungle Bubbles are perched on raised wooden decks, ideal for observing local pachyderms and stargazing at night. Each air-conditioned, 237-square-foot bubble features a king-sized bed, in-suite shower and bathroom, and is stocked with luxe amenities including plush bathrobes, slippers and feather-filled pillows. They also boast full minibars, 24-hour room service and the option of having a picnic-style dinner basket delivered to your door.

Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The bubbles look out across more than 160 acres of ancient jungle, as well as the Mekong and Ruak rivers and majestic views of where Thailand, Laos and Myanmar converge.

Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort

Built in 2019, the domed duo was designed by bubble suite specialists Eye in the Sky and constructed entirely out of a "high tech polyester fabric" that's both see-through and wildlife-proof.

Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort

The elevated Jungle Bubbles are separated by a wooden barrier over prime elephant grazing grounds. Each sleeps two people, so couples typically book just one, while families and groups can reserve both.

Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort

Guests at the Anantara resort—which bills itself as "Asia's premier elephant camp"— can also rumble through the jungle in the property's two vintage Royal Enfield Classic 500 motorcycles with sidecars.

Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort

First produced in 1901, Royal Enfield is among the world's oldest bike brands, and its classic WWII-era design can offer a tusk's-eye view of elephants as you're being ferried by Anantara guides.

To reserve a Jungle Bubble, you’ll need to book a stay at the resort, then request a bubble suite as an overnight activity. The bubbles usually cost $650 per night each, but through July 31, travelers can reserve one for $390 per night.

Thailand's Jungle Bubbles are just the latest fortified luxury suites featuring views of exotic wildlife wandering below. South Africa's andBeyond Ngala Treehouse is similarly set over the Ngala Private Game Reserve near Kruger National Park, home to elephants, lions, leopards, rhinoceroses, and cape buffalo.