Kentucky’s Hotel Bour Bonne Is A Derby-Worthy Destination In The Heart Of Whiskey Country

The luxe hotel serves up thoroughbred-inspired design, picture-perfect steak and Kentucky Derby-inspired cocktails, one of which you can make at home.

(Hotel Bourré Bonne)

As a clear view of the Kentucky Derby rounds the turn this week, the stunning Hotel Bourré Bonne is betting big on regional flair, luxe accommodations and a Derby-themed menu as it cements its place at the top of the Louisville hospitality scene.

(Hotel Bourré Bonne)

As Maxim found out during a recent visit, the Hotel Bourré Bonne (an entirely one-of-a-kind Curio Collection by Hilton space) boasts thoughtful international and local design touches, a massive selection of art from 151st Kentucky Derby artist Tyler Robertson and lavish intentionality across a burgeoning food and beverage program. Enhanced through interior and architectural design flourishes dreamed up by Jamie Campisano, the chief creative director of developer Zyyo, the hotel celebrates its one-year anniversary this May and has managed to transform a five-story building into a veritable love letter to Bourbon Country.

(Hotel Bourré Bonne)

Situated off Whiskey Row, the 168-room hotel speaks to the idea that Louisville is a Midwest and global cultural force to be reckoned with, well beyond just the bourbon industry (although whiskey barrel staves do line the well-appointed lobby’s ceiling).

(Hotel Bourré Bonne)

With a design drawing from French Beaux-Arts architecture found across the city, the hotel also nods to the many curiosities of Louisville, like the fact that it features the largest collection of cast iron building façades outside of New York City’s Soho neighborhood. Compared to other, perhaps more traditional lodging options, the difference in aesthetic, atmosphere and design is certainly noticeable, a point of pride for the property. “It’s just a step above anything else” on offer in Louisville, said Matthew Clark, the hotel’s director of sales and marketing.

(Hotel Bourré Bonne)

Handmade furniture from Bali complements a selection of high-concept, thoroughbred-inspired Tyler Robertson art throughout (in fact, Robertson hand-touched every single print in each room), while an oxidized horse head sculpture offers a bold, regionally tinged greeting upon arrival. In the lobby, a signature scent from Misc. Goods Co. greets visitors alongside an elegant selection of pieces from Louisville’s Davis Jewelers as well as John Hardy, while leather goods from the city’s excellent Clayton & Crume feature a rugged-and-refined sensibility. Consider it the best of the city meeting the best of the globe.

(Hotel Bourré Bonne)

In a nod to the state’s defining spirit, the hotel worked with nearby Angel’s Envy on a single-barrel offering, and a stay at the property feels all the more complete with a tour of the famed distillery itself. The hotel is closely aligned with the likes of Pursuit Spirits (part media venture, part custom whiskey producer) and boundary-pushing Whiskey Thief Distilling, further cementing the idea that fine hospitality and excellent bourbon truly go hand in hand.

(Hotel Bourré Bonne)

Back at the Hotel Bourré Bonne, more whiskey and lavish accommodations await. King, queen and corner rooms and suites all boast handsome wood beds and detailing, plus accents in rich jewel tones and dusky, smoky grey, offset by natural and raw concrete in pleasing fashion (rates start at about $265/night depending on room type and travel dates). The exterior of the hotel boasts grand arches and eye-catching stonework, not unlike the limestone caverns that serve as a water source for plentiful Kentucky bourbon.

(Hotel Bourré Bonne)

There’s a true cosmopolitan feel served alongside old-fashioned Midwest hospitality, including high-end art lending a luxurious character to the property’s Steakhouse Bourré Bonne. A special booth is appointed with pieces from Hermes, while a slew of world-class pieces hailing from the personal collection of luxury restauranteur Kevin Grangier line the walls. Along with his work at the Bourré Bonne, Grangier is the driving force behind best-in-class, award-winning Japanese fusion experience Sake A Go Go, an absolute must-visit that’s bold enough to measure up to top-tier dining in much larger cities.

(Hotel Bourré Bonne)

At the hotel’s lavish steakhouse, an expert touch is on deft display. In helpful fashion, whiskey recommendations abound from the staff, while the croissant loaf, smoked fish dip and Fisher Farms Filet are essential to any night on the town. In true Kentucky fashion, craft cocktails are named for past Derby winners, like the Bubbling Over (an homage to the 1926 winner). Served tableside, the cocktail features Jefferson’s bourbon and a smoke-tinged finish. It’s a visually appealing (and delectable) stunner, made all the better by the presence of the open-kitchen concept space delivering a high-energy feel. Further mixology concepts are explored at a rooftop bar and pool boasting sweeping city views and a lively nightlife scene in warmer weather.

(Hotel Bourré Bonne)

Of the carefully crafted and thoughtfully curated menu, Executive Chef Henry Wesley III looks to hand-selected, high-quality and distinctly local ingredients for both flavor and flair, noting that he wanted to “pay homage to Kentucky’s distinct French history, applying French cooking techniques wrapped with Southern charm and finesse.” Filet mignon comes from Kentucky’s Fischer Farms, while locally raised lamb hails from Freedom Run Farms and paddlefish caviar comes from Shuckman’s.

(Hotel Bourré Bonne)

“Southern inspired flavors, French technique and local sourcing… this pretty much sums up the menu inspiration,” Wesley III told Maxim. “We aim to continue to grow and develop as we move forward, always reinventing and changing the menu to include seasonal freshness.”

As far as matters of seasonal freshness are concerned, mixing up a cocktail approved by the hotel might be the next best thing to attending the Kentucky Derby or indeed, staying at the Hotel Bourré Bonne. Find a new recipe for your Derby Day party below.

A Cocktail Homage to 1921 Kentucky Derby Winner Behave Yourself: How to Make the ‘Behave Yourself’

(The ‘Behave Yourself’/Courtesy of the Hotel Bour Bonne)

Ingredients:

1.5oz Anejo tequila

0.25oz Mezcal

0.25oz Ancho Reyes

0.25oz Lime Demerara (Recipe below)

1 dash Angostura Bitters

2 dashes Angostura Cocoa Bitters

Stir, then serve in a Rocks glass on a big rock with a dehydrated lime wheel garnish.

(The ‘Behave Yourself’/Courtesy of the Hotel Bour Bonne)

Lime Demerara Syrup Recipe

2 Cups Demerara Sugar

1.5 Cups Hot Water

6-8 Lime Peels

Pinch of Salt

Cook all on the stove over medium heat until the sugar is fully dissolved, then strain out lime peels before storing in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 7 days.