Explore The High Seas in High Style With This Stunning Superyacht

A striking superyacht that ocean-crossing dreams are made of.
The coronavirus pandemic has turned many in a locked-down world into wannabe travelers. And this new superyacht concept from Kyron Design won't help matters, especially those with the means to afford such a magnificent ship. It manages to combine the essence of luxury with an ability to take its lucky owner pretty much anywhere there's a place to dock your boat.

The yacht measures 230 feet and has room for 20 guests in 10 cabins in addition to the luxury master suite. The ship has a sharp, stealth-like tactical design, its steel hull protected by a fiberglass superstructure. 

The spacious main deck doesn't just have plenty of space for amenities like a bar or pool, it also has room to park a couple of Audi AI: Trail EVs so the transition from exploring open water to uncharted land is virtually seamless.

There is space for another bar and aft sundeck and in addition to the guest accommodations, there are generous crew cabins and a unique circle-shaped lounge area for great panoramic ocean vistas.

The Nzuri concept was created with exploration in mind. It can speed along at 22 knots in open water and has a 4,000 nautical mile range.

Interested in making this concept into a true home away from home? Contact Kyron Design via their website: kyrondesign.com.

