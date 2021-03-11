One of the Largest Private Islands in the Bahamas Can Be Yours For $19.5 Million

7 Gallery 7 Images

After a year of social distancing and quarantines in a world battling a deadly pandemic, the idea of getting away from it all might seem strange. But when it comes to isolating yourself, there's your living room and all those Doritos crumb companions between the sofa cushions and there's a gorgeous island ringed by beaches in the Bahamas.

Like St. Andrews, Little Ragged Island, which will soon be up for bidding with Concierge Auctions at a starting price of $19.5 million.

St. Andrews, Little Ragged Island (the latter name is a lot more fun) is, according to Concierge Auctions, "both the southernmost and the largest private island in the Bahamas currently for sale."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Photos in the gallery above illustrate its appeal. The island is ringed by white sand beaches and warm, calm waters. Concierge says elevations there vary "from sea level to a hilly 40 feet."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

On the island's eastern side there's enough "deep water access" for big ships, meaning it's essentially a tropical paradise in waiting for anyone with the means to develop whatever they want there: a private getaway or estate or even a resort with a killer golf course.

Concierge Auctions' website says that St. Andrews, Little Ragged Island "sits at the southernmost end of the Ragged Island chain, a 100-mile string of islets that beg to be explored."

And in case practical worries like drinking water come to mind, no problem there, either—there are sources for "fresh spring drinking water ... across the island." Fishermen and seafood lovers alike could also clean up from a selection of grouper, snapper, barracuda, tuna, and kingfish found among the reefs just off the island's beachfront.

You have only two weeks or so to wait for a chance to bid on this "Ragged" slice of paradise. St. Andrews, Little Ragged Island goes up for auction on March 26, 2021, at 4 PM EDT. It is listed at $19.5 million with no reserve. Go here to learn more: conciergeauctions.com.