Live Like Royalty in this Airbnb Castle in Upstate New York

Americans, let's be frank, kind of got left out of the whole royalty thing. There are great mansions across the nation built by hugely wealthy people in the past—and big houses are still being built today. But castles are hard to find on U.S. soil—and a castle you can stay in with a dozen or more of your closest friends? A regular unicorn.

That unicorn, by the way, is located in Bolton, New York, on the shore of Lake George, and can be rented via Airbnb.

The Castle Cottage, as it's called, doesn't have the exact dimensions of those legendary European retreats, but it definitely has earned its name in construction style and location, not to mention the amazing views of the lake and the Adirondacks from its windows, which definitely recall something you could see while touring Neuschwanstein in Bavaria or Heidelberg Castle.

The owners of the Castle Cottage describe it as "a hidden jewel in a private setting" which is "only 3-minutes from downtown Bolton Landing."

Bolton Landing—the name appropriately sounds like a location from Game of Thrones—is where you'll find all the conveniences castle keepers of old had to get by invading neighboring kingdoms, like "a supermarket, gourmet restaurants, unique shops, public beaches, swimming, kayaking, canoeing, tennis, golf, miniature golf, water tubing, whitewater rafting, hiking trails, biking trails, boat rentals, scenic boat tours, and more!"

No broadswords, trebuchets or dragons necessary.

Here's a short list of some of the available amenities:

Essentials like towels, bed sheets, soap, and toilet paper

TV with standard cable

Heat and A/C

Wifi and an officelike workspace



Fully-equipped kitchen

Private entrances

Lake access

The grounds of the Castle Cottage are home to the Castle Gatehouse, which can sleep seven, and the Highlands Castle, with accommodations for up to eight people. Lucky guests there have a chance to stay in the "Royal Bedroom," (room for two) and the larger King’s Suite, with room for six guests.

All told, as many as 21 people could stay, and the Castle Cottage is available for events as well, with 25-person capacity. Long-term stays are also allowed, in case you need time to get together with friends for a wedding or invading another city state.

The Castle Cottage rents for $1,159 a night.