Escape To These Luxury Hotels Offering Full Buyouts

It's one thing to book a nice hotel room, but it's a decidedly more decadent flex to "buy out" an entire luxury hotel. During these stressful times, deep-pocketed travelers are paying more for maximum privacy and minimal contact with strangers in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Some states are mandating two-week quarantines of visitors from places where cases are spiking, and the European Union has temporarily banned U.S. tourists after Europe reopens its borders on July 1. Nevertheless, some hotels are offering full buyouts so travelers can bring family and friends and have the whole place to themselves. The deals span from major splurges on sprawling luxury properties to relative bargains at more intimate getaways. Read on if you're looking to book an exclusive escape, or just want to fantasize about where to travel next.

North America

Eastwind Hotel & Bar - Windham, New York

Eastwind Hotel

Eastwind Hotel, a rustic getaway nestled in the upstate Catskills region, has seen requests for full buyouts surge in recent months. The chic 19-room hotel features woodsy, Scandinavian-style decor alongside Turkish throw rugs, Moroccan tile and foraged vegetable wall art. Group buyouts—which have included weddings and corporate retreats—get the run of a cocktail bar, fireplace, outdoor decks, fire pit, and wood-barrel sauna. Guests can venture off-property to hike or bike scenic trails and indulge in world-class fly fishing. A full buyout has a two-night minimum and starts at $4,500 per night.

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa - Little Torch Key, Florida

Little Palm Island

Little Palm Island, a secluded resort in the Florida Keys, is set amid the iconic string of islands off the southern tip of Florida. Accessible only by seaplane or boat, the remote four-acre property features thatched-roof bungalows and newly-renovated suites with outdoor copper soaking tubs. LPI's buyout package includes dockage for up to 10 yachts, chef-prepared meals, full spa access and usage of paddle boards, kayaks, day sailers, motor boats, fishing gear and snorkel equipment, plus yacht service to and from the island. But a private island buyout isn't cheap—rates start at $250,000 for a minimum three-night stay.

Garden of the Gods Resort and Club - Colorado Springs, Colorado

Garden of the Gods Resort and Club

Perched atop a mesa near Pikes Peak, the epically-named 116-room Garden of the Gods Resort and Club boasts striking panoramic views that reportedly inspired the Katharine Lee Bates poem "America the Beautiful," which later became the patriotic standard sung most famously by Ray Charles. It has has a 27-hole golf course, six tennis courts, three pools and a wellness spa. The property offers a full buyout, inclusive of lodge, casitas and cottages, starting at $104,000 for a three night stay. The resort also offers sectional buyouts: 14 casitas for $38,000, 8 cottages for $22,000, and 56 rooms and suites for $44,000.

The Lodge at Blue Sky - Wanship, Utah

The Lodge at Blue Sky

Surrounded by 3,500 acres of soaring mountain peaks, lush hillsides and a spring-fed creek, the 46-room Lodge at Blue Sky is located on a rambling ranch just outside Park City. Guests can indulge in fly fishing, clay shooting and hiking, and visit the nearby Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, Park City Mountain ski resort, and High West whiskey distillery. The starting full buyout rate is $60,000 per night.

The Winnetu Oceanside Resort - Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts

Winnetu Oceanside Resort

The Winnetu Oceanside Resort is located in Edgartown, one of Martha’s Vineyard's best beach spots. Family-owned and inspired by traditional New England seaside resorts, the Winnetu has 58 suites, studios and cottages, each equipped with air-conditioning and kitchenettes, many of which have unobstructed ocean views. There's tennis courts, pools, a fitness facility and opportunities for antique fire truck rides, biking, kayaking, golf, deep-sea fishing, sailing, and lighthouse tours. A seven-night buyout will set you back $60,000.

Whitney Peak Hotel - Reno, Nevada

Whitney Peak Hotel

The 310-room Whitney Peak Hotel is the only non-gaming and non-smoking hotel in Reno, though it's just a short walk from several casinos in case you want to gamble. The dog-friendly hotel has a climbing wall, funkily-decorated suites and panoramic mountain views. It's also close to 50-plus hiking and biking trails as well as prime fishing at America's largest alpine lake. A full buyout is $40,000 per night.

Cape Arundel Inn & Resort - Kennebunkport, Maine

Cape Arundel Inn

The Cape Arundel Inn in scenic Kennebunkport—just up the road from the presidential Bush family's summer retreat—boasts elegant rooms and striking ocean views ideal for a stately seaside stay. Guests can buy out the seven-bedroom Main House or three-bedroom Ivy Cottage. The deal includes housekeeping, bicycles and private access to the Club House Lounge, which has a pool table, a fireplace and a screened-in veranda. Check-in is completely remote, allowing guests to maintain social distancing. The Main House is $9,500 per week, while the Ivy Cottage is $3,500 per week.

The Restoration Hotel - Charleston, South Carolina

The Restoration Hotel

Situated in the heart of Charleston's historic downtown district, The Restoration Hotel offers the opportunity to take over an entire 54-suite boutique hotel in this vibrant southern city. The hotel has a rooftop restaurant and bar, ground-floor coffee shop, library, and spa. A full buyout costs anywhere from $15,000 to $30,000 per night, depending on the season.

Shou Sugi Ban House - Water Mill, New York

Shou Sugi Ban House

This 13-bedroom retreat is a Japanese wellness-themed getaway aimed at wealthy Hamptons habitués. All 13 guest studios at Shou Sugi Ban House are accessible via private entrances and each has a "kobe-style" bed, fireplace and bathtub—half of which are Japanese soaking tubs. Guests can book yoga and reiki classes and savor meals designed by Mads Refslund, co-founder of famed eatery Noma. Three Teslas are available for guest use, as is exclusive access to a private tennis court, several pools, thermal suite, gym, rooftop deck, and a multitude of spa treatments. The full buyout rate starts at $112,500 per week.

The Francis House - Calistoga, California

The Francis House

This five-bedroom luxury inn set in Napa Valley wine country was originally built in 1886 as a family home for local merchant, rancher and silver miner James H. Francis. The Francis House is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has been reborn as a boutique hotel. Guests can lounge by the pool during the day and the fire pit by night, and it's just a short walk from downtown Calistoga’s wine-centric restaurants. The Francis House is currently offering full buyouts for $5,000 per night.

Hotel Jackson - Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Hotel Jackson

This 55-room boutique hotel in the heart of Jackson Hole has stirring views of Snow King and Jackson Valley Mountains, and makes for the ultimate Jackson Hole basecamp. Local activities include hiking, mountain climbing, kayaking, whitewater rafting and exploring Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. The Hotel Jackson is offering a full buy-out for $40,000-per-night.

Nobu Hotel - Miami Beach, Florida

Nobu Hotel

While Nobu is best known for launching the famed 2000s-era sushi emporium in downtown Manhattan, the brand has branched out with several luxury hotels. The Nobu Hotel Miami Beach blends Miami Modern architecture with Japanese minimalism for chilled-out South Beach vibes. The hotel has 206 guest rooms, one of the world's largest Nobu restaurants, an impressive spa (complete with hydrotherapy pools and a life-size unicorn sculpture), four outdoor pools and beach service. Plus, the sushi is top-notch. For a full buyout, prepare to pony up $80,000 per night (plus taxes.)

The Nantucket Hotel - Nantucket, Massachusetts

The Nantucket Hotel

The Nantucket Hotel is located in the heart of this upscale preppie bastion, and prides itself as the island's premier all-season destination hotel. It's right downtown within walking distance of beaches, shopping, dining and nightlife, as well as the historic harbor. A seven-night full buyout accommodates 16 to 20 adults and costs $69,000.

High Peaks Resort - Lake Placid, New York

High Peaks Resort

The High Peaks Resort's Lake House offers a private Adirondacks camping experience overlooking Mirror Lake for up to 20 guests. The family-friendly package includes 10 guest rooms and exclusive use of the pool, hot tub, fire pit, and bar. A full buyout goes for $7,000 per night, with a three-night minimum.

Caribbean

Strawberry Hill - Irish Town, Jamaica

Strawberry Hill

This historic mountaintop retreat—where reggae legend Bob Marley recuperated after a failed 1976 assassination attempt—has also hosted Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Willie Nelson and other pals of Strawberry Hill owner and Island Records founder Chris Blackwell, who also owns luxe Jamaican getaways GoldenEye and The Caves. Strawberry Hill is set amid the gorgeous Blue Mountains, a UNESCO World Heritage site 3,100 feet above sea level, and home to some of the world’s best coffee fields. Expect misty cool mountain air and hiking trails on dense green terrain. A full buyout is available for $4,662 per night for all 12 cottages, with room for 28 guests, once the property reopens on August 1, 2020.

Bluefields Bay Villas - Bluefields, Jamaica

Bluefields Bay Villas

A collection of six all-inclusive villas imbued with antique island charm, Bluefields Bay Villas is located on Jamaica’s verdant south coast. Perched on a hilly coastline overlooking the sea, each open-air private villa boasts expansive views, private pools, and a butler, maid, and chef. Each villa—which offers two to six bedrooms—has a distinct personality, from the palatial, six-bedroom San Michele island house to the more intimate Cottonwood Cottage. The San Michele starts at $15,500 for four nights, while buying out all six villas costs $58,900 for four nights. But that hefty figure also includes taxes, gratuity, airport transfers, all food and beverages and onsite activities.

Caerula Mar Club - South Andros, Bahamas

Caerula Mar Club

Hidden on a gorgeous stretch of beach on a little-known Bahamian island, Caerula Mar Club is a boutique escape that's heavy on natural beauty. This low-key hideaway was originally built in the 1960s and later restored by Bryan and Sarah Baemler of HGTV's Renovation Island, who transformed the once-abandoned property into a stylish resort. Features include six private villas and 18 Clubhouse Suites just steps from the turquoise shoreline and experiences ranging from blue hole cave diving to private helicopter tours. Full buyouts can accommodate up to 56 guests and include daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner, non-motorized water sports and private airport transfers. Full buyout rates start at $32,000-per-night.

ANI Dominican Republic - Cabrera, Dominican Republic

ANI Dominican Republic

ÀNI Dominican Republic has been doing full buyouts-only for the past decade, offering a private resort experience exclusively for one group at a time. The starting rate for a full buyout is $10,500 per night through November 2020. Guests have exclusive use of the property's 10 suites along with breakfasts, lunches and dinners; free-flowing beverages; daily massages; beach butler service and a beach barbecue; roundtrip airport transfer; Dominican cooking classes; tennis lessons; snorkeling and cycling tours, and even babysitting for kids.

Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa – St. Barts

Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa

Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa is set on the tranquil bay of Grand Cul-de-Sac in this famously swanky Caribbean getaway. It has 46 rooms, two miles of white-sand beaches, and turquoise waters that invite kitesurfing and scuba diving. Each room has a private outdoor enclave (some with private plunge pools), Hermes amenities, and a natural, open-air aesthetic. A full buy-out ranges anywhere from $67,000 to $190,000 per night, depending on the season, and requires a three-night minimum stay.

Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino - Orangjestad, Aruba

Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino

The Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino is offering a full buyout of the massive Marina Hotel, which boasts 296 guest rooms, including 10 premium suites overlooking the marina and marketplace. Anchored by an Infinity pool and the open-air BLUE Bar, the full-fledged resort's starting buyout price is $324,999, with a minimum stay of four nights.

Central America

Casa Chamelon - Las Catalinas and Mal Pais, Costa Rica

Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas

Located in the Guanacaste region of Costa Rica, Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas evokes a sophisticated vibe offset by miles of rugged shoreline and hiking and biking trails. The resort has 21 one-bedroom villas, each featuring a private plunge pool. A buyout of the entire property can accommodate 42 people with private staff, exclusive access to the Sentido Norte restaurant and all on-property activities. A full buyout starts at $12,000 per night, for a minimum of three nights.

Casa Chameleon at Mal Pais

Meanwhile, sister property Casa Chameleon at Mal Pais offers 10 adult-only villas overlooking the beaches of Mal Pais and Santa Teresa. After taking an adventurous 4×4 ride to the property, travelers can expect a low-key beach town that draws everyone from surfers to yoginis. Starting at $3,000 per night (with a two-night minimum), a full buyout sleeps up to 20 people and includes full access to the restaurant and bar, along with dedicated private staff.

Jicaro Island Lodge - Granada, Nicaragua

Jicaro Island Lodge

Jicaro Island Lodge is a private island getaway that's just a short boat ride from the colonial town of Granada. The all-inclusive resort was named one of National Geographic's "Unique Lodges of the World" and has nine casitas, each featuring spacious master bedrooms, living areas, decks and sweeping views of the Mombacho Volcano and Lake Nicaragua. Amenities include a large open kitchen and restaurant, pool with lounge area, yoga deck, floating deck, and on-site massage and wellness center. Daily buyout rates start at $4,900 and include all meals, onsite activities and taxes. The minimum stay is three nights.

Casa Palopo - Lake Atitlan, Guatemala

Casa Palopo

Casa Palopó is perched above Lake Atitlán — famous for its three volcanoes and 12 Mayan villages dotting its shores. The private home turned boutique hotel has 15 colorful guest rooms adorned with local artwork and handwoven Guatemalan textiles, plus sweeping views of the lake and volcanoes. Travelers can currently book the entire property for $5,555 per night, plus taxes.

OCiO Villas - Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica

OCiO Villas by Casa Chameleon

OCiO Villas is a reasonably-priced full buyout option for a secluded villa estate high in the jungle overlooking the Nicoya Peninsula coastline of Mal País and Santa Teresa. The property sleeps 14 people, and includes a dedicated private staff. The buyout package starts at just $1,500 per night and has a two-night minimum.

Isla Palenque - Panama

Isla Palenque

Isla Palenque is an all-inclusive resort on a private island in Panama’s Gulf of Chiriquí. Visitors have a choice of seven private beaches, while eight beachfront casitas are situated just 50 feet from the water line and the six-bedroom Beachfront Villa Estate, overlooking the island’s 400 acres of verdant nature. Daily buyout rates for the casitas and villa estate start at $11,400. All meals, activities and taxes are included. The minimum stay is three nights.

Mexico

Palafitos Overwater Bungalows at El Dorado Maroma - Riviera Maya, Mexico

Palafitos Overwater Bungalows at El Dorado Maroma

Palafitos Overwater Bungalows at El Dorado Maroma is a cluster of adults-only bungalows set over Maroma Beach. Normally, one of these thatched roof overwater bungalows—the first built over Mexico's Riviera Maya—cost $2,394 per night, but all 30 bungalows can now be booked for a package buyout deal. Each has a glass floor section, indoor and outdoor showers, two-person jacuzzi, and balcony with a "micro-Infinity" plunge pool and a ladder that leads directly into the water. Every bungalow also boasts a private butler to deliver cocktails, sunscreen, and snorkeling supplies.

Mar Del Cabo - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Mar Del Cabo

Mar del Cabo on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula is an adults-only beachfront hotel with 46 one- and two-bedroom suites and two penthouses with in-suite kitchenette, terrace with sitting area, separate living area with sofa, bathroom with step-in rain shower, and daily turndown service. There's also an oceanfront pool, fire pit, lobby bar, and gym, all set near the picturesque Sierra de La Laguna mountains. The nightly buyout rate is $9,960, including a complimentary "one-hour cocktail party with a guacamole bar."

Europe

Dromoland Castle - County Clare, Ireland

Dromoland Castle

Set on 450 lush green acres with gardens based on the same designs as the Gardens of Versailles, the 97-bedroom Dromoland Castle is ideal for those looking to rent out a straight-up castle. Originally built in the 16th century, it was home of the O'Brien family, whose lineage dates back to one of the last High Kings of Ireland. Nowadays, there's an 18-hole golf course and opportunities for falconry demonstrations (no word on whether or not it has a working moat.) This five-star Irish castle can host 190 guests, and costs $33,000-per-night for a full buyout. But guests can also also book sections of the castle if they don't want to go full-on Game of Thrones and buy out the entire property.

Villa La Masa - Florence, Italy

Villa La Massa

Villa La Massa, a grand, 51-room Tuscan oasis, is located

between Florence and the Chianti, set majestically on the banks of the Arno River. The 16th-century architectural gem has been lovingly restored by its sister property, Villa d'Este, to match the splendor of traditional Tuscan villas. Guests stay in five historic buildings: the Villa Nobile; the Mulino; the Villino, the Casa Colonica, a Tuscan farmhouse with a private kitchen that dates back to the 1400s. Tuscan cuisine prevails at the property's Il Verrocchio restaurant, which boasts vaulted cellars filled with fine Italian wines. The hotel offers a full buyout for about $62,000-per-night (on a bed and breakfast inclusive basis).

Villa Orsula Dubrovnik - Durbovnik, Croatia

Villa Orsula Dubrovnik

Villa Orsula Dubrovnik, part of Adriatic Luxury Hotels, is a 1930s-style villa overlooking Lokrum island on the fringe of Dubrovnik's Old Town. The 13-room boutique hotel offers breathtaking views, exclusive accommodations, fine dining and personalized service. Buyout pricing starts at just over $28,000 per night.

La Posta Vecchia Hotel - Ladispoli, Italy

La Posta Vecchia Hotel

La Posta Vecchia Hotel is located in the coastal town of Ladispoli just 40 minutes away from Rome. The old-timey hotel is renowned for its 18th-century decor, panoramic views of the Tyrrhenian Sea, and manicured grounds complete with well-preserved ruins that date back to ancient Rome. All 15 rooms and suites are decorated with Renaissance-era furnishings, paintings, and antique tapestries. Now through December 31, the hotel is available for weekly buyouts at $50,000 a pop.