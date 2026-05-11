Meraki Wellness Opens 16,000-Square-Foot Luxury Sanctuary In Grand Cayman

The Seven Mile Beach destination introduces the Caribbean’s first Snow Room and hydrotherapy circuit spa treatments.

(Meraki Wellness)

Meraki Wellness, the first standalone luxury wellness and spa destination in the Cayman Islands, has officially opened its doors to the public, elevating the Caribbean’s high-end wellness landscape.

Located on West Bay Road along the renowned Seven Mile Beach, the 16,000-square-foot facility serves both local members and international guests. The landmark project is the vision of founders Peter and Shula Clarke, who sought to integrate global wellness innovations within a single Caribbean hub.

“We set out to create something the world hadn’t seen before — not just a spa, but a destination where every detail, every material, every experience has been chosen with intention,” said Co-Founder Peter Clarke in a statement announcing the launch.

(Meraki Wellness)

The facility introduces several firsts to the Caribbean region, most notably a Snow Room and a comprehensive hydrotherapy circuit spanning seven dedicated spaces. The plush property also features the largest panoramic sauna in the region. The architectural design, characterized by a distinctive half-circle structure, was led by Amuchastegui of RAD Architects Inc. Beyond the aesthetics, the environment is regulated by Zonair3D medical-grade technology, which the brand says filters the air to 99.995% purity.

(Meraki Wellness)

Meraki Wellness’s eight treatment suites offer advanced facial and body protocols using premium brands such as Natura Bissé, Seed to Skin, EMFACE, and LYMA Laser technology. It is said to be the first spa retail space in the region to carry Edeniste, a neuroscience-driven active wellness fragrance range. The destination also includes The Gentleman’s Barber, established in partnership with venerable barbershop brand Truefitt & Hill. Beauty and nail rituals are housed in the dedicated Butterfly Room.

The wellness concept extends beyond traditional spa services to include movement and clinical nutrition. The site features a Technogym-equipped Fitness Lounge, a yoga studio, and Plant & Tonic, a flexitarian café focused on plant-forward nutrition. The café’s offerings are bolstered by a partnership with WelleCo, the premium supplement brand founded by former Maxim cover star Elle Macpherson.

Meraki Wellness is now accepting day guests and offering exclusive private memberships.