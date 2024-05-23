Mexico’s 5-Star St. Regis Punta Mita Resort Just Unveiled a Major $45 Million Upgrade

The property-wide revamp includes the beachfront stunner’s public spaces, suites, villas and restaurants.

For 15 years, the 5-star St. Regis Punta Mita has lured discerning international travelers and seasoned hotel-hoppers to its ultra-luxe resort environs about an hour north of Puerto Vallarta. Now the 22-acre Mexican sanctuary, on the famed Punta Mita reserve known for its two Jack Nicklaus golf courses, among other attractions—has completed a $45 million, property-wide renovation, from its lobby and grounds to its posh suites, villas, and multiple culinary outposts.

The revamp comes as Punta Mita celebrates its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter century of exquisite luxury hospitality, recreation, and real estate on Mexico’s gorgeous Riviera Nyarit. Punta Mita, one of the most attractive places in all of Mexico, is also one of the very safest and considered amongst the most prime property in the country.

In collaboration with esteemed Mexico-based design firm B-Huber, the resort’s enhanced design “pays homage to the natural surrounding and the destination’s rich cultural heritage,” creating a unique Mexican-Mediterranean feel. And of course the heritage of the storied St. Regis brand—its original luxury hotel in New York opened in 1904—is a recurring motif.

All of the St. Regis Punta Mita’s 120 accommodations—including guest rooms, beachfront villas, and ocean and garden view suites—were redesigned to blend the luxurious with the locally-inspired, and feature Mexican art, handcrafted furnishings, custom fabrics, and indigenous materials with a focus on natural tones, elements and textures.

Each space now “draws inspiration from vibrant elements found in traditional Mexican haciendas,” such as colorful handcrafted tiles, arched patios and pigmented walls designed to “blend modern comfort with cultural charm.” There’s even a touch of Provence in the way B-Huber evokes a Mediterranean vibe for added depth and interest.

All accommodations have stunning views, either of the ocean or the property’s lush tropical gardens. The villas have a warm residential vibe with wide-plank wood floors and handcrafted sculptural furnishings from Casa Bobadilla. These play well with pigmented walls and open-air spaces drawing the indoors out with wide open-air terraces. Bathrooms feature free-floating ceramic tubs, while many villas have private outdoor showers as well.

The property also launched several new restaurant concepts “reflecting gastronomic innovation” including an oceanfront dining experience celebrated for its fresh seafood dishes, a beachfront Nikkei cuisine concept situated at the adult-only pool, and a reimagined all-day restaurant offering authentic Mexican and international cuisine.

In another exciting move, a signature restaurant of the Punta Mita peninsula, Hector’s Kitchen, long a local favorite from culinary master Hector Leyva, has moved into the gates and the Kupuri Beach Club of the St. Regis. Leyva’s specialty is surf-and-turf-style entrees including shrimp risotto, pork belly confit, grilled octopus with mole, and duck magret. Appetizers include short rib rolls, kataifi shrimp in a pineapple sauce, truffled sweet potato tortellini, and cured fish tostadas.

Many other choices and venues for dining and sipping abound. The casual Mita Mary Boat Bar & Bistro is a toes-in-the-sand spot for fresh-caught ceviche and more. “Guests often start mornings over Mexican breakfasts and smoothies at Las Marietas,” which serves grilled seafood and select cuts for lunch and dinner, Mediterranean style.

For fine dining, there is Carolina—named after St. Regis founder John Jacob Astor IV’s legendary socialite mother—”infusing the traditional flavors of Mexico with innovative twists.” Notably, Carolina is the only AAA Five Diamond-rated restaurant in all of Punta Mita, “among many formidable competitors” as the resort notes. Try the confit of suckling pig with plantain puree and clarified lentils, for starters.

Renowned Michelin-star Chef Mauro Colagreco of Mirazur in France recently hosted a series of nine intimate dinners and one luncheon at Carolina, further establishing the Punta Mita eatery’s world-class culinary cred. Located in Menton, France, Mirazur is Chef Colagreco’s three-Michelin Star restaurant voted best in the world by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2019.

With shaded cabanas and king-sized days beds included, the resort’s three pools are of varying sizes; the most alluring to our way of thinking is the adults-only Sakana infinity number. There’s also a cascading, decorative infinity-edge water features that flows down from the main lobby, making for one of the most striking vistas anywhere in Riviera Nyarit. Also the perfect setting for the St. Regis’ signature champagne sabering evening ritual.

The St. Regis Punta Mita has also enhanced its wellness offerings and “commitment to honoring authentic cultural practices at The St. Regis Spa,” including a spacious but intimate new section with a Temazcal, cold plunge, lounge seating and more. The property’s Wellness Oasis includes massage and beauty treatments, a steam room, sauna, cold plunge pool, and a fully-equipped fitness center.

The resort, now celebrating its 15th anniversary, is moving completion of Phase II of the revamp, which will be encompass further upgrades to its spa, suites, and villas. The St. Regis brand is part of the exclusive Luxury tier of the impressive Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, and other St. Regis resorts can be found in Puerto Rico, French Polynesia, and Spain.

The Punta Mita development is an ultra-luxurious, 1,500-acre resort and residential community surrounded by 9.5 miles of beaches and lush, tropical flora. In addition to the St. Regis, the secluded destination is home to 23 residential communities, a collection of Punta Mita Rentals & Property Management by Brickon, four residential beach clubs, as well as two other award-winning hotels, the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, and the new The Four Seasons Resort Naviva.

Punta Mita recently announced that two new hotels and branded residences are in development: Montage Punta Mita and Pendry Punta Mita, which are slated to be the last ever hotel partners for the private community when they open in 2026. Residents and guests alike covet the development’s ethos of “laid-back luxury, access to two spectacular Jack Nicklaus signature golf courses, and world-class culinary offerings alongside a curated bucket-list of water excursions including kayaking, whale watching, surfing, e-foiling and more”—all just 45 minutes north of Puerto Vallarta.