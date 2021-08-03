Miami Nightclub E11EVEN Reveals Exclusive First Look at Residential Penthouses

E11EVEN Hotel and Residences

Miami nightclub E11EVEN—the crypto-friendly, 24/7 destination that ranks among the nation's highest-grossing clubs—is taking its baller brand to new heights with a 65-story hotel and residential tower in downtown Miami.

The E11EVEN Hotel and Residences will feature 375 fully-furnished residences and hotel rooms, including an exclusive collection of penthouse suites—four renderings of which are being shared publicly here for the first time.

E11EVEN Hotel and Residences

The two-bedroom, 4,331-square-foot penthouse units range from $8.5 to $9.5 million apiece and are designed by award-winning hospitality firm AvroKO, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean and the glittering Miami cityscape.

E11EVEN Hotel and Residences

The fully-furnished units—set to break ground before the end of 2021— will also be tricked out with two massive outdoor terraces, private pools, Subzero and Wolf appliances, custom ITALKRAFT Italian kitchens and bathrooms, LED fireplaces, and other luxe amenities.

E11EVEN Hotel and Residences

The residential high-rise in Miami's Park West neighborhood is a partnership between E11EVEN Partners and real estate firm PMG, the group behind the Carlos Ott-designed Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences Miami, another downtown Miami hotel/residence that's set to become the tallest building in Florida.

Meanwhile, the developers behind E11EVEN Hotel and Residences are banking that resort-style amenities designed to rival anything in South Beach will lure residents as successfully as the brand's sprawling nightclub draws late-night revelers.

Channeling the popular "day club" pool parties that litter Las Vegas, the E11EVEN high-rise will boast a 20,000 square-foot, multi-level Beach Day Club that's billed as the largest rooftop pool entertainment venue in South Florida, which notably features towering sculpture by artist Daniel Popper looming over the pool.

The E11EVEN condo tower will also have "celebrity-chef dining experiences throughout the property, a casino-style sports lounge, and a world-class wellness center curated by Chopra Spa & Studio."

And even if you can't shell out $9.5 million for a penthouse suite, studio apartments in the coveted building start at a comparatively paltry $300,000. But would-be buyers had better act fast: South Florida real estate site The Real Deal reports that 90 percent of the property's units are already in contract.

High-rise residents can additionally get VIP access to E11EVEN nightclub, conveniently located across the street, as part of an exclusive membership package. The celebrity-favorite hot spot has hosted performances by the likes of Drake, Cardi B and Travis Scott.

E11EVEN Miami

The club recently made headlines by announcing it would accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment for tables, drinks, and merchandise, making it the first major nightclub in the U.S. to do so.

E11EVEN says it partnered with a cryptocurrency company to process purchases using Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and other cryptocurrencies. Buyers at the E11EVEN residences likewise have the option of using crypto payments for deposits on their apartments.

"Since opening in 2014, E11EVEN has developed a strong brand and presence, one that's synonymous with the spirit of Miami that has brought people to an area that they had never been before," co-developer Michael Simpkins of E11EVEN Partners said in a statement to Maxim.com.

"People from across the globe visit our nightclub, and it has become the highest-grossing club per square foot in the world. We partnered with PMG to create this beautiful building with incredible amenities and 5-star service.

"We feel that both E11EVEN and E11EVEN Hotel & Residences sit at the epicenter of that rapid growth of Downtown Miami and the Park West neighborhood and we couldn’t be more excited."

For more information about E11EVEN Hotel and Residences, inquire here.