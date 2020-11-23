National Geographic Reveals 'Best of the World 2021' Travel List
National Geographic has published its "Best of the World 2021" list, featuring 25 potential travel destinations that are sure to inspire plans for life after the coronavirus is under control. The venerable nature magazine said in a press release that this rundown was researched and written by international editorial teams and "provides an optimistic dose of escapism, as would-be travelers navigate pandemic precautions around the world."
Nat Geo divided the list into these categories: Nature, Adventure, Culture, Sustainability, and Family. All the selected destinations, according to the magazine, have "a relevant story to tell for the year ahead."
They include some unsurprising places, like Denver, Colorado. Selected for the Sustainability list, Denver is a profile in successful policies aimed at conservation and environmentally-friendly practices.
Other destinations include Gabon, which Nat Geo calls "Africa’s last Eden,” and the longest seaside walking trail in the world, the England Coast Path.
In the National Geographic release, magazine executive editor George Stone says that though "the pandemic has brought journeys to a standstill, it’s not quieted our curiosity."
"The world is full of wonders—even when they’re hard to reach," Stone continues, "Now is the perfect time to discover something new about an extraordinary place or culture in our world and perhaps dream up your next journey, for when that time comes. Ahead of a new year—with the hope of a return to travel—we’re excited to share these 25 timely tales of timeless places that will define our future itineraries."
We've reproduced the list below along with photos generously provided by National Geographic, but to learn much more, see Nat Geo’s "Best of the World 2021" list at NatGeo.com/BestOfTheWorld.
SUSTAINABILITY
Alonissos, Greece
Copenhagen, Denmark
New Caledonia
Freiburg, Germany
Gabon, Africa
Denver, Colorado, U.S.
FAMILY JOURNEYS
England Coast Path
Transylvania, Romania
Space Coast, Florida, U.S.
Hortobágy, Hungary
Indigenous British Columbia, Canada
ULTIMATE ADVENTURES
Dominica
Svaneti Region, Georgia
Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina
Katmai National Park & Preserve
WILD BEAUTIFUL PLACES
Isle Royale, Michigan, U.S.
Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada
Cerrado, Brazil
Lord Howe Island, Australia
CULTURE & HISTORY
Guam
Pueblo Nations, New Mexico, U.S.
Vitoria-Gasteiz, Basque Country, Spain
Gyeongju, South Korea
Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S.
Tonglu, Zhejiang Province, China