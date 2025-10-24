Nikki Beach To Open Antigua’s First Branded Residential Beach Resort

The Miami beach club brand’s upcoming residential collection is comprised of 127 condominium residences and seven private single-family villas.

(The Residences at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Antigua)

Nikki Beach, a Miami-based pioneer of the modern luxury beach club, has revealed the initial images and details for The Residences at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Antigua. The property will be the island nation’s first branded residential resort and the brand’s debut resort in the Western Hemisphere.

(The Residences at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Antigua)

The development promises an exclusive blend of contemporary luxury and the brand’s signature “barefoot elegance,” offering an ownership opportunity tied to the celebrated international hospitality group.

(The Residences at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Antigua)

Designed by HKS Architects and ROAM Interior Design, the residences take inspiration from Antigua’s natural landscape. The aesthetic marries natural materials—including weathered wood, hand-smoothed plaster, and locally sourced stone—with woven textures and coastal accents of coral and ocean blue, aiming to maximize natural light and indoor-outdoor living. The design is intended to embody Nikki Beach’s spirit of celebration and connection to nature.

(The Residences at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Antigua)

The residential collection is comprised of 127 condominium residences and seven private single-family villas. Owners will receive full access to a comprehensive suite of resort amenities, including the renowned Nikki Beach Club, Café Nikki, and Escape Restaurant. The property will also feature resort-style beachfront pools, water sports, and private concierge services.

A centerpiece of the offering is the Nikki Spa + Tone Gym, an 11,000-square-foot wellness sanctuary. The facility will house state-of-the-art fitness equipment, treatment rooms, a spa pool, outdoor cabanas, and a salon. It will also feature advanced therapeutic amenities, including a sauna, steam and snow rooms, and high-tech offerings like red-light, hyperbaric, and IV treatments.

(The Residences at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Antigua)

The project is the latest move in Nikki Beach’s ongoing global expansion, which recently yielded The Nikki Beach Cocktail Club in Porto Cervo, Sardinia. While the brand’s beach club, Nikki Beach Costa Smeralda, has offered a relaxed day club environment since 2018, the new watering hole follows a different format in the lively town center of Porto Cervo, serving more as an stopover spot for a pre-dinner cocktail or a bite after a night of clubbing.

Sales for The Residences at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Antigua are scheduled to begin in 2026 before the property is expected to open in 2030.