Pagani’s $30 Million Miami Penthouse Buyers Will Get Their Own Utopia Hypercar

Purchase of a towering two-story duplex will include a special “Miami Blue” version of Pagani’s latest V12-powered exotic.

Pagani first announced plans to break ground in Miami on luxury residential skyscrapers in 2024, with founder and legendary automotive designer Horacio Pagani promising to blend his low-volume automaker’s “bespoke design approach with the finest materials, and the vibrant allure of Miami’s beauty and dynamic energy.”

Well, Pagani Residences’ latest development makes good on that promise. In revealing details and images of the penthouses, we now know that each buyer of these towering crown jewels will receive a “Miami Edition” of the twin-turbo V12-powered Utopia Roadster, finished in a bespoke blue to mirror Magic City’s sea and sky. Recipients will also have the purchasing a dedicated garage space for the South Florida-inspired supe.

As for other details, a $30 million penthouse measuring 12,200 square feet and a $28.5 million penthouse measuring 10,700 square will take up all of the 28th and 29th floors with 13-foot ceilings, ensuite elevators, sweeping terraces with panoramic views. Buyers will be flown to Modena for a meeting with Horacio and the Pagani Arte interior design team to craft their living space, but there’s an impressive list of features that have already been envisioned, including:

Flooring: Light oak flooring in Pagani’s chevron parquet with metal inlays, paired with travertine stone on the second floor.

Light oak flooring in Pagani’s chevron parquet with metal inlays, paired with travertine stone on the second floor. Staircase: A sculptural swirling staircase in travertine with oak and white lacquered metal details anchors the space.

A sculptural swirling staircase in travertine with oak and white lacquered metal details anchors the space. Kitchens (Schiffini Magistretti): Fitted with penthouse-exclusive Gaggenau appliances. Offered in either Carrara marble with Argento Veneziano aluminum and oak, or Portoro marble with Nero Lipari aluminum and oak. Includes a 365-bottle wine wall designed exclusively for the penthouses.

Bathrooms: Feature Pagani’s 1000 lines in honed travertine, Gessi Cesello fixtures, and shower spouts with body jets in the master and second bedrooms.

Feature Pagani’s 1000 lines in honed travertine, Gessi Cesello fixtures, and shower spouts with body jets in the master and second bedrooms. Design Details: Interiors crafted by Pagani Arte and A++, distinguished by penthouse-exclusive chandeliers and signature details from Pagani Automobili, such as the iconic ellipses.

Interiors crafted by Pagani Arte and A++, distinguished by penthouse-exclusive chandeliers and signature details from Pagani Automobili, such as the iconic ellipses. Private Wellness Amenities A waterfront spa on the 29th floor. Gym and restorative lounge. Rooftop pool and sky lounge with cabanas and hot and cold plunges.



Pagani Residences was conceived in collaboration with Miami-based developer Riviera Horizons as a 29-story property with a 240-foot waterfront boardwalk, private boat slips, and entertainment spaces for its residences. The majority of units feature two to four bedrooms, 2,000 to 3,300 square feet of living space, waterfront-facing outdoor spaces made possible by the limit of four residences per floor.

The ground floor will offer valet parking and a grand porte-cochere, a pet spa, bicycle, paddleboard and kayak storage, 24/7 security, private garages and preferred parking. A private residents’ lounge will be located on level eight, along with a library and media room.

Elsewhere, there will be a state-of-the-art fitness center featuring dedicated Pilates and yoga studios, as well as a spa with a sauna, steam rooms, private treatment rooms, and a restorative wellness lounge. Naturally, the tower will be topped with a sky lounge, chef’s kitchens and a pool area outfitted with cabanas, hot and cold plunges, and panoramic vistas of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean beyond.