This Cool NYC Hotel Is Offering Winter Surf Lessons on Rockaway Beach

Rockaway Hotel

Surf's up at The Rockaway Hotel in Queens, New York—which is now offering surfing lessons to wetsuit-clad guests who want to learn to catch some wintry waves in the Atlantic Ocean. While the newly-opened luxury hotel is most popular in the summer months, when Rockaway Beach becomes a hot spot for New Yorkers fleeing the Big Apple for a day of sun and sand, the hotel aims to be a legit year-round attraction.

The Rockaway Hotel

To that end, the chic getaway—the lobby of which is adorned with photos of The Ramones and Patti Smith paired with stylish Balinese-inspired furniture and decor—has partnered with Locals Surf School for a year-round "Surf and Stay" promotion that takes full advantage of the hotel's close proximity to Rockaway Beach, the only designated surfing beach within New York City limits.

The Rockaway Hotel

As Rockaway Beach's tasty waves are perhaps its biggest winter draw, instructors supply surfing-curious guests with warm hooded wetsuits fitted with insulated boots and gloves to protect against the chilly ocean waters.

The Rockaway Hotel's private, hands-on winter surf lessons are open to guests of all skill levels in groups of up to four people. The unique Surf and Stay promotion features a 35% hotel discount, and is best followed up with a session at the property's toasty infrared sauna or a hot cocktail at the hotel bar.

