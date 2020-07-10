These Retro School Buses Were Converted Into Mini Hotels on Wheels
MyBusHotel offers exactly what the name implies: school buses that have been converted into rolling hotels, i.e. custom motorhomes. But the small Las Vegas-based outfit separates itself from other RV makers by upping the craftsmanship on mid- to high-mileage used vehicles while maintaining competitive prices.
"We only build skoolies we would live in," MyBusHotel's website reads, "and we are pretty demanding."
The first MyBusHotel, the $45,000 "Natasha," is based on a 1994 Ford B700 that's powered by a 5.9-liter Cummins diesel straight-six. It has 137,508 miles on the odometer, but 40,000 of those miles were logged on a post-transformation test trip that spanned Mexico and 16 South American countries.
Natasha accommodates six people total: two people in the master room at the back of the bus, two people in a bunk bed, two people in a double bed constructed into a convertible custom wood dining table.
Other amenities include a large, fully equipped kitchen with wood counter tops, a stainless steel fridge and freezer, four-burner gas range, and a modest bathroom.
"Leon", based on a 6.0-liter V8-powered 2003 Chevrolet Express 3500, is lowest-mileage conversion, with the odometer reading 55,496. It's also the smallest, with sleeping arrangements for three across a bedroom and a couch in a small living room.
Additional features include a roof terrace, solar panels to produce all electricity, an instantaneous water heater, a modern bathroom, and French-inspired decor promise to let the $58,000 rig function as either a road-tripping ride or a full-time tiny house.
The largest is the $64,000 Barbara, with 103,727 miles. It started out as a 2008 Blue Bird All American School Bus with an 8.3-liter Cummins ISC diesel straight-six before MyBusHotel worked for three months with an in-house cabinetmaker and SoCal craftsmen to create a space that can accommodate eight people. That's six in single bunk beds, and two in a double bed located in the master bathroom. Other features include a four-person dining booth, three-person couch, an abundance of custom white cabinetry, a white-tiled shower.
All three are currently for sale, with a fourth one named "Georges" in the works. Visit MyBusHotel's website for more details.