These Retro School Buses Were Converted Into Mini Hotels on Wheels

"We only build 'skoolies' we would live in, and we are pretty demanding."

MyBusHotel offers exactly what the name implies: school buses that have been converted into rolling hotels, i.e. custom motorhomes. But the small Las Vegas-based outfit separates itself from other RV makers by upping the craftsmanship on mid- to high-mileage used vehicles while maintaining competitive prices.

The first MyBusHotel, the $45,000 "Natasha," is based on a 1994 Ford B700 that's powered by a 5.9-liter Cummins diesel straight-six. It has 137,508 miles on the odometer, but 40,000 of those miles were logged on a post-transformation test trip that spanned Mexico and 16 South American countries.

Natasha accommodates six people total: two people in the master room at the back of the bus, two people in a bunk bed, two people in a double bed constructed into a convertible custom wood dining table.

Other amenities include a large, fully equipped kitchen with wood counter tops, a stainless steel fridge and freezer, four-burner gas range, and a modest bathroom.

"Leon", based on a 6.0-liter V8-powered 2003 Chevrolet Express 3500, is lowest-mileage conversion, with the odometer reading 55,496. It's also the smallest, with sleeping arrangements for three across a bedroom and a couch in a small living room.

Additional features include a roof terrace, solar panels to produce all electricity, an instantaneous water heater, a modern bathroom, and French-inspired decor promise to let the $58,000 rig function as either a road-tripping ride or a full-time tiny house.

The largest is the $64,000 Barbara, with 103,727 miles. It started out as a 2008 Blue Bird All American School Bus with an 8.3-liter Cummins ISC diesel straight-six before MyBusHotel worked for three months with an in-house cabinetmaker and SoCal craftsmen to create a space that can accommodate eight people. That's six in single bunk beds, and two in a double bed located in the master bathroom. Other features include a four-person dining booth, three-person couch, an abundance of custom white cabinetry, a white-tiled shower.

All three are currently for sale, with a fourth one named "Georges" in the works. Visit MyBusHotel's website for more details.