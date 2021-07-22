Scottie Pippen Is Renting Out His Chicago Mansion for Less Than $100 a Night on Airbnb

Have your own "Last Dance" at Pippen's Highland Park abode for a very reasonable price.

Scottie Pippen on his home court Airbnb

NBA Hall of Famer and six-time champion Scottie Pippen wants you to stay over and watch the Olympics in his home theater. So -- either you're besties with the big man or a very lucky Airbnb customer looking for a cool place to stay in Chicago.

Okay, for most of us, it's the second choice. That's right, Pippen's Highland Park home will be available on Airbnb for just $92 a night on August 2, 4, or 6, 2021. That price isn't just a great deal; it references 1992, the year Pippen and his fellow dream team members won gold in Barcelona.

Up to four people at a time will have a chance to stay at Pippen's home for one of those August nights. The dates are significant -- they've been established to let Pippen's lucky guests watch the gold and silver medal games at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Pippen's Airbnb listing is written as if in his own words, so let Scottie tell you more:

When you enter my home, you’ll step into [sports] history - finding Olympic Games memorabilia from my time as a U.S. Olympian, plus items from Team USA’s 2020 Medal Stand Collection that you can take home with you! During your overnight stay, you and up to three guests have the opportunity to watch the magic of the Olympic Games basketball competitions on NBCUniversal’s broadcast networks and streaming services from my home theater, and channel your inner athlete on my indoor basketball court.

That's the tip of the iceberg. Here's more of what to expect if you snag one of those nights:

Pippen will provide a "virtual greeting upon check-in," meaning via video, sounds like.

Guests can shoot some hoops on Scottie Pippen's very own indoor basketball court.

Chill out in Pippen's "personal movie theater and watch the Olympic Games on NBCUniversal’s broadcast networks and streaming services during the days of the stays, including men’s and women’s basketball."

Hey, weather permitting, you could even "relax outdoors by the pool, complete with an outdoor television so you don’t miss a moment of the Olympic Games."

Guests will be able to play in Pippen's own personal game arcade or "take a breather after hitting the court in the indoor sauna."

Airbnb guests will also get "exclusive access to view Olympic Games memorabilia, including items from Team USA’s 2020 Medal Stand Collection that guests can take home with them."

Pippen's listing is -- of course -- an Airbnb promotion. We're pretty sure he doesn't need the money. Airbnb is an Olympic and Paralympic partner in the Tokyo Olympics, which are technically the 2020 games delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bookings for Scottie Pippen's Highland Park getaway begin at 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 22.

The 2020 Summer Olympics opening ceremony is Friday, July 23, 2021, beginning at 6:55 a.m. EDT in the United States. Find out more about watching live at NBCOlympics.com