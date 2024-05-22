Step Aboard The World’s Largest ‘Phinisi’ Sailing Yacht

The Prana by Atzaró takes sailing to a new level of seafaring luxury.

(Prana by Atzaró)

The anchor still hasn’t surfaced yet—it feels like hours since the deckhands started coiling the massive stainless steel chain. My fellow yacht guests and I sit transfixed at the outdoor dining table. It’s not every day you find yourself on the largest phinisi —or two-masted—sailing yacht in the world.

(Prana by Atzaró)

As the rosé and local beer go down, my travel companions are abuzz with almost childlike wonder as we wait for the anchor to finish pulling in and the sails to catch the wind. A literal boatload of sailing enthusiasts and luxury cruising journalists are ready to see this 55-foot sailing yacht in action before we finish our lunch.

(Prana by Atzaró)

I landed in Sorong, Indonesia a few hours ago, where I was whisked away from airport to tender boat, trusting my luggage to the capable hands of our chief steward. I’m jetlagged, but my senses come alive as we approach the Prana by Atzaró. Admittedly, I’ve been on some pretty nice charters in the past, but this one takes the cake. As the tender comes to a stop at the port side of the astoundingly large vessel and I step out, I feel like I’m entering a crossover episode of Below Deck meets Pirates of the Caribbean.

(Prana by Atzaró)

If you’ve ever wondered what $15,000 per night would get you, feast your eyes on this. Prana by Atzaró is the largest and most luxurious charter of its kind and has played home to the rich and famous since its delivery in 2018. Even the Kardashian family has taken a spin on this stunning hand-built phinisi.

(Prana by Atzaró)

The massive ironwood yacht can accommodate up to 18 guests in nine luxurious suites; the primary cabins are located on the upper deck at the stern and offer floor-to-ceiling wrap-around windows, unlike anything I’ve seen on a sailing yacht before. The remaining cabins are located on the main and below deck, each en-suite cabin offering huge deep beds, rain showers, comfortable air conditioning, and a beautiful nautical-influenced design that’s tasteful rather than tacky or too literal, thanks to the smooth teak lines, muted palette and textures.

(Prana by Atzaró)

Sailing trips are totally customizable based on what guests are most interested in experiencing. The most popular itineraries include sailing through the calm waters of Komodo National Park (the home of the Komodo dragon) and exploring the islands of Raja Ampat, which is considered to be one the best and most biodiverse regions on earth—perfect for snorkeling and diving.

(Prana by Atzaró)

The yacht’s resident dive instructors are top-notch. Embarrassingly, I’m still learning to swim, but I felt safe in their hands as I fully trusted them to guide my swim through coral reefs and over triggerfish and sting rays.

(Prana by Atzaró)

It’s worth noting that you don’t have to be a certified diver in order to experience the biodiversity under the sea. Prana by Atzaró offers a learn-to-scuba-dive program that takes you just a few meters under the surface, allowing you to become comfortable with diving gear and experience some of what the depths of the ocean have to offer. I tended to stick with more laidback water activities for most of the trip; I preferred kayaking, paddle boarding, and just taking dips off the port side of the ship into the turquoise waters.

(Prana by Atzaró)

I’ll be honest—I was also looking forward to just perching on the top deck and taking in the fact that I was a primary charter guest on a yacht. Prana offers four spacious decks with massive king-sized daybeds on all levels. I flew through two novels from the onboard library and got a great tan in the process. It’s also worth noting that the attentive stewards never let my wine glass get below halfway full.

(Prana by Atzaró)

Come morning time, I woke with sunrise and took advantage of the top yoga deck (which also functions as an open-air cinema), where I would get in some meditation and movement before retreating into the indoor living room for a well-deserved iced coffee. There’s also an onboard treatment room, where guests can indulge in massages and facials between excursions or trips to the onboard bar—something I definitely took advantage of after a particularly challenging Pilates session on the yoga deck.

(Prana by Atzaró)

The real highlight of the sailing experience was getting off the boat—but hear me out. Prana by Atzaró takes into account guest dining preferences. And while every meal—from the Indonesian tempeh breakfast to the small-plate tasting menu with lobster from neighboring islands—was a veritable feast prepared by a talented local chef, it was the dinner on the private island that I won’t soon forget.

(Prana by Atzaró)

After watching the tenders zoom back and forth from the yacht to the shore for a few hours, we were onboarded and whisked away to our own private island dining experience. The beachfront was decked out with a formal dining table, dance floor, and enough booze to fuel our margarita tendencies well into the night. The multi-course meal was prepared and cooked onshore and included grilled lobster, jacket potatoes and, somehow, perfectly-prepared crème brulée.

(Prana by Atzaró)

I fell asleep way too full of good local food and spicy cocktails—and in awe of what the interior sailing team could pull off while making it look easy… if not kind of fun.

(Prana by Atzaró)

Prana by Atzaró sails throughout the year by following the calm seas—this means that certain itineraries and destinations will be seasonal, but there are no black-out dates for chartering and aboard. She sails to Komodo National Park from May through to October, the Spice Islands in November and May, and Raja Ampat from December through to April.

(Prana by Atzaró)

The price tag per guest is all-inclusive. The charter price also includes creature comforts like laundry and Starlink internet, a complimentary massage or facial, and all water sports and diving excursions. Tap here to book a reservation and learn more.